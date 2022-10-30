Camp Aldersgate’s 39th fish fry in-person again

The rain stopped just in time Oct. 16 for Camp Aldersgate's fish fry on the camp's property.

In its 39th year, the fish fry was back to in-person for the first time since the covid-19 pandemic. Last year, the fish fry was a drive-thru affair but this year, guests got to mingle and kids got to get their faces painted.

Also this year, the day included a new activity -- Camp Crawl -- where participants strolled through the campgrounds and experienced what it is like to be a camper.

Camp Aldersgate is the only accredited camp in Arkansas dedicated to serving individuals with special needs.

"Camp Aldersgate provides barrier-free, holistic experiences for individuals with special needs. Campers, families, caregivers, volunteers, staff and counselors all find life-changing acceptance, interactions, compassion, joy and memories at Camp Aldersgate," according to its website.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal