Celise Lorraine Weems - Marvin Eugene Cawthon Jr.





Celise Lorraine Weems and Marvin Eugene Cawthon Jr. were united in marriage at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in The Venue at Westwind, North Little Rock. The Rev. Glenn Barnes of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church officiated.

Parents of the bride are Vicki Lynn and the late Clifford Eugene Weems of Sherwood. Her grandparents are the late Mayor Lorraine Dandridge Smith and the late Theodore W. Smith, both of Wrightsville.

The groom is the son of Lynette and William Heard of Jacksonville. He is the grandson of Brenda and Patrick Suttington and the late Phyllis Suttington.

The entrance to the ballroom was decorated with an arch of white roses. Arrangements of teal and purple orchids lined the aisle. Music was by soloist John Smith Jr. of Nolensville, Tenn., cousin of the bride, and the Recovery Band. Serving as hostesses were Bernadette Coleman of North Little Rock; Karen Weems of Rogers; Shanitra Whitfield and Rebecca Brooks, both of Sherwood; and Allison Smith of Nolensville.

Given in marriage by her mother, the bride wore a structured Mikado gown. The bodice had off-the-shoulder sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and V-back. A detachable floral lace train was chapel-length. She carried a cascade of teal and purple orchids, ivy, silver dollar eucalyptus and ming fern accented with peacock feathers.

Matron of honor was Ashley Benton Thomas of North Little Rock. Bridesmaids were Lauren Weems of Rogers, niece of the bride, and Nikita Murdock of Pine Bluff. They wore satin and charmeuese gowns in various styles and carried a peacock fan bouquet.

Flower girl and ring bearer were Marlaina Cawthon and Marvin Cawthon III of Pine Bluff.

Serving as best man was Charles Holmes of Farmington Hills, Mich. Groomsmen were Jalen Rice of Fayetteville, Cameron Talley of Kansas City, Kan., and Marcus Cawthon of Little Rock.

A reception, also at The Venue, was held after the ceremony. Guest tables held tall crystal vases filled with white roses, orchids and peacock feathers. Assisting were Paul Dante Adams, Sydni Adams and Havyn Adams, all of Fayetteville.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in agricultural business and a master's degree in agricultural economics from the University of Arkansas and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She is an outreach manager.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in human science from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and is a senior police officer.

The couple will live in Sherwood after a honeymoon in Bora Bora, Tahiti.





Celise Lorraine Cawthon (Cary Clayton Media)





