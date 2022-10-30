Checking on college, NFL coaches with Arkansas ties

While you're focused on the "Fightin' Razorbacks," as former coach Ken Hatfield used to call them, I'm checking on college and NFL coaches with Arkansas ties to learn how their seasons are progressing.

We'll start with two former quarterback from Fort Smith, Barry Lunney, Jr., of Southside and Kodi Burns of Northside.

BARRY LUNNEY, JR., Offensive coordinator Illinois

So, how did Bret Bielema go from 5-7 to being a candidate for coach of the year in the Big 10?

Some of the credit should go to offensive coordinator Barry Lunney, Jr., the former Arkansas assistant Bielema plucked during the off-season from Texas-San Antonio. A much-improved offense is a primary reason why Illinois (6-1, 3-1) has rise to No. 17 in the Associated Press poll while carrying a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Nebraska.

Lunney' resume as a college assistant is too good now for him not be seriously considered for a head coaching job, if that's what he ants. Watch for his name to be attached at least a couple vacancies when the coaching carousel cranks up to full speed in December.

Former Shiloh Christian quarterback Rhett Lashlee was rewarded with his first head coaching job in college last year and Lunney could do the same for next season.

These former quarterbacks from Arkansas, they know their stuff.

KODI BURNS, Wide receivers coach New Orleans Saints

Kodi Burns has risen to the top level of his profession as a first-year wide receivers coach in the NFL with New Orleans.

It's been tough year for the Saints, who are 2-5 heading into today's game with the Las Vegas Raiders. The problem is simple. Drew Brees retired after 20 seasons, leaving New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen alternating at quarterback between career backups Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston.

But Burns is considered one of the really bright young coaches in football and we should be able to see him in the NFL for a long time.

ELI DRINKWITZ, Head coach Missouri

It's been a frustrating season for Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri, which stood 3-4 overall and 1-3 in SEC play heading into Saturday's game at South Carolina.

Missouri absolutely gave a game away at Auburn before turning around and almost pulling a major upset, losing 26-22, at then-third ranked Georgia. Despite some near misses, Missouri fans still expect a bowl game for the Tigers, who'll need to finish strong to avoid a second straight losing season after going 5-5 in 10 games under Drinkwitz in 2020.

GUS MALZAHN, Head coach Central Florida

Central Florida was climbing in the polls until the Knights lost 34-13 at home last week to East Carolina. A poor performance for sure, especially from quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, the Ole Miss transfer, who threw three interceptions.

Malzahn and the Knights may not match last year's record when UCF finished 9-4 with a 29-17 win over Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl. Whatever the outcome, Malzahn and family are pleased to be out of the pressure-cooker at Auburn where his successor, Bryan Harsin, could be fired after two seasons with the Tigers.

RHETT LASHLEE, Head coach Southern Methodist

Southern Methodist fell to 3-4 on the season when No. 20 Cincinnati batted away an attempted two-point play to preserve a 29-27 victory over the Mustangs.

Lashlee joins the ranks of Division I head coaches after spending several seasons paying his dues as an assistant at Arkansas State, Auburn, Connecticut, Southern Methodist, and Miami. He needs three more wins with the Mustangs to finish .500 in his first season as head coach.

That's at least a start, isn't it?

BRIAN EARLY, Defensive line coach Houston Cougars

Early is the defensive line coach at Houston, which would be in much better shape had the Cougars not lost overtime games to Tulane and Texas-San Antonio. But Houston appears to be on the upswing again with wins over Memphis and Navy.

The Cougars played Saturday against South Florida, where starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon (Earle) was lost for the season recently with a shoulder injury. Houston will have an opportunity to enhance its profile when the Cougars the Big 12 Conference next season.

KENYON JACKSON, Assistant defensive line coach Houston Texans

Kenyon Jackson played for Texans assistant coach Lovie Smith in college at Illinois and, yes, Kenyon is the son of former NFL great Keith Jackson.

TIM HORTON, Running backs coach Air Force

The former Arkansas wide receiver and punt returner returned last year for his second stint at Air Force (5-3), which had the week off.

That means extra time to prepare for a showdown with Army on Nov. 5. Air Force beat Navy earlier this year and a win over Army doubles the bragging rights if the Falcons can pull it off.