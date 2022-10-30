Clinton Center to hold women legislators event

A talk on Arkansas women legislators will be held at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock on Nov. 15.

The speakers will be Lindsley Armstrong Smith and Stephen A. Smith, authors of "Stateswomen: A Centennial History of Arkansas Women Legislators, 1922-2022." The book features concise, carefully researched biographies of all 146 Arkansas women legislators, situating their political activity and public service within the historical and ongoing expansion of the role of women in the public sphere. Jay Barth, director of the Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, will moderate the conversation. A book signing will follow the conversation, with copies available for purchase.

Lindsley Armstrong Smith, who earned a law degree from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, clerked for the Arkansas Court of Appeals and the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals. She also served as Research Assistant Professor of Communication at UA, where she taught courses in legal and political communication. She was a member of the Arkansas House of Representatives from 2005–2010.

Stephen A. Smith, her husband, has a Ph.D. from Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., and is Emeritus Professor of Communication at UA. He was a member of the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1971-1974; vice president of the Arkansas Constitutional Convention; and a chief of staff for Bill Clinton when he was Arkansas Attorney General and an executive assistant when Clinton served his first term as Arkansas' governor.

The event, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., is presented by the Clinton Presidential Center, a partnership between the Clinton Foundation, the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service and the Clinton Presidential Library. The event will be in the Choctaw Building on the Clinton Presidential Center campus. The Choctaw Building is the red brick, two-story building located directly to the south of the Presidential Library.

The program is free, but registration for attendance in-person or online is required at https://bit.ly/3gWqLqt.