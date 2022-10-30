Club news: Hiking club, astronomers, Apple Club, Christian Women

Andante

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista will present a "Sacred Music" program at 1 p.m. Nov. 1 at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Gloria Febro Grilk, Marilyn Lee, Garth Smith and Yvonne Washer will play hymns and relate biographical material of the composers. The program is free and open to the public.

Andante Music Club is affiliated with the National Federation of Music Clubs, an organization that has promoted the American composer and American artist since its beginnings in the late 1800s.

Information: andantemusicclub.org or email bettylpierce@outlook.com.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way. The program will be presented by David Todd, who will speak on "Researching Primary Documents of the Civil War."

This will be a look at gathering information from the letters, diaries, newspaper accounts and official reports written by the generation who experienced that turbulent time. Todd is a native of Rhode Island who moved to Northwest Arkansas after retiring from a career in civil engineering. Since he began writing in 2000, he has published 40 projects, including books, short stories and poems.

The meeting is open to the public. There is no charge, but donations are welcomed.

Information: email dkp55@ymail.com.

Apple Club

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club will have their next meeting at 5 p.m. Nov. 3. The agenda for the November meeting will focus on the iOS 16 operating system for Apple iPhones and other related subjects as appropriate.

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club meets at 5 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month at the Bella Vista Public Library in the Community Room. The subjects for the Monthly Meeting agendas include tutorials and discussions of Apple software and hardware. These subjects include tips for using Apple devices such as iPhone's, iPads and Mac Computers.

All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome to attend.

Information: (479) 899-5531.

Astronomers

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society's impromptu group, the Old Timers, will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 3. The session will include an astronomical video and then a roundtable discussion. Afterwards, there will be sky viewing on the patio if weather permits.

The group meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday night of each month at the Plaza, 1 Highlands Crossing Drive in Bella Vista.

Information: Email Paul Anderson at m46astro@gmail.com.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike Nov. 4 to White Rock Creek Falls. This is a six mile out-and-back hike. There will also be the option to hike the White Rock Mountain Rim Trail, which is a two mile loop. Additionally, there will be a hike on Nov. 10 on the Elk River Hiking Trail near Independence, Kan. The hike is six miles out-and-back. The drive to get there is approximately two hours and 20 minutes each way from Bella Vista.

Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, Trail Boss, at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net.

Information: bvhikingclub.com.

Christian Women

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Brunch will be held at 9 a.m. Nov. 9 at the Bella Vista Community Church at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. Featured will be an accessories style show by Beautiful Lives in Bentonville, and the speaker will be Karen Blankenship of Peculiar, Mo. Her talk will be "This Old House: If Walls Could Talk."

Breakfast is $10, and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon Nov. 4. For reservations, call Glenda at (479) 366-7562; text Dorothy at (479) 381-6516; or email Marsha at landessmarsha@gmail.com.

The November Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held at 9 a.m. Nov. 2 at 34 Stonehaven Drive. Reservations are not necessary.

Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalists dressed as Mother Nature and her forest animal friends gathered at Hobbs State Park on Oct. 22. They and other Master Naturalists volunteered at the park’s annual Living Forest event to entertain and educate park visitors, particularly children, about wild animals. (Courtesy Photo)

