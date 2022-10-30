Art league to host reception for Gorman

The Pine Bluff Art League will present the art of Dell Gorman in an open house reception from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Donald W, Reynolds Community Services Center. The public is invited to attend.

Gorman began her art career after two other careers. She was a reporter for the Camden News in her early 20's and began her teaching career when her two sons entered school. She spent 25 years as the journalism teacher at Watson Chapel High School, according to a news release.

The artist credits the late Barbara Owen in leading her to the art league. Gorman never had an art class in college but learned by trial and error and help from the artists in the league.

"Strong influences came from Reggie Powell, Emily Wood and Vermarie DePoyster. She values their accomplishments as inspiration to try new things on her own," according to the release.

Gorman paints in acrylic, pastel and watercolor and recently has been experimenting with alcohol inks.

"It is a wild medium, and I have had a workout trying to tame it, or just letting go," Gorman said. "Sometimes the letting go resulted in some magical effect, sometimes a disaster. But I love the vividness of the inks."

Her art has won numerous awards in the annual juried show at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. She was also the grand prize winner in the Camden Daffodil Festival with her painting used as the following year's promotion.

Gorman is a widow, has four grandchildren, and attends Good Faith Carr United Methodist Church.

Free webinar set on retirement saving

The Arkansas Financial Education Commission, in partnership with the Central Arkansas Library System, will host a free financial education webinar at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 titled "How to 'Save10' Into Retirement."

The webinar will help viewers gain the knowledge and the inspiration to achieve a 10% savings rate for retirement, according to a news release.

The presenter will be Sarah Catherine Gutierrez, founder and chief executive officer of Aptus Financial. Attendance is free, but registration is required at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZtFDe-sARjS4HlXd-e-RxA.

Neighborhood Watch Groups to meet

Several Pine Bluff Neighborhood Watch Groups will meet in November, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department. University Park and Dollarway's November meeting will be canceled due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Other group meetings include:

Third Avenue will meet Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Boone/Murphy House, 714 W. Fourth Ave.

Central Park and Shady Grove meets Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at Family Church, 2309 S. Poplar St.

Faucett Road, along with Jefferson Heights and Calvary Association, will meet Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave.

Sheraton Park, along with Taylor Association, will meet Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 4101 Hazel St.

East Harding and Belmont/Broadmoor meets Nov. 28th at 6 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 812 E. Harding Ave.