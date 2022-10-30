Crowd surge leaves 151 dead in S. Korea

SEOUL, South Korea -- A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 151 people and injuring 82 others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.

Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets Saturday after the crush in the capital's leisure district of Itaewon.

Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 20s, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul's Yongsan fire department. The dead included 19 foreigners, he said, whose nationalities weren't immediately released. The death toll could rise further as 19 of those injured were in critical condition.

Officials initially said 150 people were injured as of late Saturday before later lowering the total.





An estimated 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the country's biggest outdoor Halloween festivities since the pandemic began. The South Korean government eased covid-19 restrictions in recent months. Itaewon, near where the former headquarters of U.S. military forces in South Korea operated before moving out of the capital in 2018, is known for its trendy bars, clubs and restaurants.

National Fire Agency officials didn't immediately explain why the tally was reduced but said emergency workers would have had a more accurate idea of the casualties as rescue operations proceeded and that some of the injured would have been converted to deaths. It was also possible that some of those who were slightly injured had returned home overnight and were no longer counted.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared Saturday a national mourning period and ordered flags at government buildings and public offices to be raised at half-staff today. During a televised speech, Yoon said supporting the families of the victims, including their funeral preparations, and the treatment of the injured would be a top priority for his government.

He also called for officials to thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident and review the safety of other large cultural and entertainment events, including regional festivals, to ensure that they proceed safely.

"This is really devastating. The tragedy and disaster that need not have happened took place in the heart of Seoul amid Halloween," Yoon said during the speech. "I feel heavy-hearted and cannot contain my sadness as a president responsible for the people's lives and safety."

After the speech, Yoon visited the Itaewon alley where the disaster occurred.

It was not immediately clear what led the crowd to surge into the narrow downhill alley near the Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.

One survivor, Lee Chang-kyu, said he saw about five to six men push others before one or two began falling, according to the Seoul-based Hankyoreh newspaper.

In an interview with news channel YTN, Hwang Min-hyeok, a visitor to Itaewon, said it was shocking to see rows of bodies near the hotel.

He said emergency workers were initially overwhelmed, leaving pedestrians struggling to administer CPR to the injured lying on the streets. People wailed beside the bodies of their friends, he said.

Choi said bodies were being sent to hospitals or a gym, where bereaved family members could identify them. He said most of the dead and injured were in their 20s.

Jake Sullivan, the U.S. national security adviser, tweeted that reports of the disaster were "heartbreaking" and said Washington "stands ready to provide the Republic of Korea with any support it needs."

The last South Korean disaster this deadly also hit young people the hardest.

In April 2014, 304 people, mostly high school students, died in a ferry sinking. The sinking exposed lax safety rules and regulatory failures; it was partially blamed on excessive and poorly fastened cargo and a crew poorly trained for emergency situations.

Saturday's deaths will likely draw public scrutiny of what government officials have done to improve public safety standards since the ferry disaster.

It was also Asia's second major crushing disaster in a month. On Oct. 1, police in Indonesia fired tear gas at a soccer match, causing a crush that killed 132 people as spectators attempted to flee.

More than 1,700 response personnel from across the country were deployed to the streets to help the wounded. The National Fire Agency separately said in a statement that officials were still trying to determine the exact number of emergency patients.

This was the deadliest crushing disaster in South Korean history. In 2005, 11 people were killed and about 60 others were injured at a pop concert in the southern city of Sangju.

RISK HAS RETURNED

The risk of such tragic accidents, which receded when venues closed and people stayed home because of the covid-19 pandemic, has returned.

Most events where large crowds gather happen without injury or death, with fans coming and going without incident. But those that met with disaster shared some common traits.

Large crowds surge toward exits, onto playing fields or press up against a stage with such force that people are literally squeezed to death.

While movies that show crowds desperately trying to flee suggest getting trampled might be the cause of most of the deaths, the reality is that most people who die in a crowd surge are suffocated.

What can't be seen are forces so strong that they can bend steel. People die standing up and those who fall die because the bodies on top of them exert such pressure that breathing becomes impossible.

"As people struggle to get up, arms and legs get twisted together. Blood supply starts to be reduced to the brain," G. Keith Still, a visiting professor of crowd science at the University of Suffolk in England, told NPR after the Astroworld crowd surge in November 2021 in Houston. "It takes 30 seconds before you lose consciousness, and around about six minutes, you're into compressive or restrictive asphyxia. That's a generally the attributed cause of death -- not crushing, but suffocation."

AVALANCHE OF FLESH

Survivors tell stories of gasping for breath, being pushed deeper under what feels like an avalanche of flesh as others, desperate to escape, climb over them -- of being pinned against doors that won't open and fences that won't give.

"Survivors described being gradually compressed, unable to move, their heads 'locked between arms and shoulders ... faces gasping in panic,'" according to a report after a human crush in 1989 at the Hillsborough soccer stadium in Sheffield, England, led to the death of nearly 100 Liverpool fans. "They were aware that people were dying and they were helpless to save themselves."

At a Chicago nightclub in 2003, a crowd surge began after security guards used pepper spray to break up a fight. Twenty-one people died in the resulting crowd surge.

In the latest incident in South Korea, some news outlets reported that the crush occurred after a large number of people rushed to a bar after hearing that an unidentified celebrity was there. But Still, who has testified as an expert witness in court cases involving crowds, pointed to a variation of the age-old example of someone shouting "Fire" in a crowded movie theater.

He told the AP last year that what lights the fuse of such a rush for safety in the U.S., more than in any other country, is the sound of someone shouting: "He has a gun!"

Stadiums are filling up again. During the pandemic, as games went forward, teams took some creative steps to make things look somewhat normal.

"As soon as you add people into the mix, there will always be a risk," Steve Allen of Crowd Safety, a U.K.-based consultancy engaged in major events around the world, told the AP in 2021.

Information for this article was contributed by Kim Tong-Hyung, Hyung-Jin Kim and staff members of The Associated Press.

