Day goes from Goodness Village guest to volunteer/coordinator





Misty Day was lifting her 3-year-old daughter into a shopping cart in 2010 when she heard her back break. That led to a multiple myeloma diagnosis, which ultimately brought her to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock for treatment.

Day found refuge through what is now Goodness Village, a nonprofit organization that helps with housing for patients undergoing medical treatment.

Goodness Village, then known as Home Away From Home and part of Little Rock Church, began its outreach efforts for patients in 1995 and gained 501(c)(3) status in 2020.

"Just to have your own place, to have a balcony, to have the freshness ... it was just wonderful because it was more than just a place," says Day, who is now in remission and working as project coordinator for Goodness Village.

Day started cancer treatment in Tulsa, where she was living with her husband and their two children, then 3 and 8. Her cancer was not responding to treatment, however, and her doctor recommended she seek care at the UAMS's Multiple Myeloma Institute.

"They want you to be outpatient as much as possible," Day says. "That means that you're going into the infusion center, you're getting your platelets, your chemo, anything that you need to have done, and then they want you to go home. Well, you need to have a home to go to."

Day's husband stayed behind in Tulsa, working and caring for their children while she was away. Day's mother, who lived in Texas, took time off work to care for Day while she was in Little Rock. They rented a one-bedroom apartment and her mother slept on a sofa bed in the living room.

While she was at UAMS, Day overheard other patients talking about apartments that were available specifically for people in town for medical treatment.

Goodness Village provides not just low-cost designer-decorated apartments for medical patients and their families, but home-cooked meals, snacks, special touches and prayers.

"I called and I was able to get a two-bedroom, one bath and it made all the difference in the world," Day says. "The organization just grew and expanded because of how they do treatment here. People need to have a long-term place, otherwise it gets really expensive, really quick."

When she checked in to her apartment, there were snacks and a casserole, and there was someone checking in to see if she needed anything else.

"You know when you come from a place and you don't know anybody and you're going through the darkest time you've ever been in and you're getting inundated with all kinds of medical information, some you understand and some you have absolutely no idea about -- just to have someone reach out and let you know that if something happens while you're here, I'm your contact person is priceless," she says.

The Days moved to Little Rock in 2012.

"I actually didn't go into remission until 2015, and then I had to stay on a chemo pill and get infusions and stuff like that all this time," she says. "I felt like I should probably be close to UAMS."

She started volunteering at Home Away From Home in 2016. She had started working again by then, and she and her daughter's Sunday School class made fall care baskets, filled with magazines, word search puzzles, pumpkin spice goodies and fall decor, for Home Away From Home residents.

She started looking for other ways to help. Kim Burkett, Home Away From Home's director, asked her to speak in various places about her experience with the organization.

"It was a joke that I kind of became the spokesperson," she says. "It was very therapeutic for me, at that point. I enjoyed telling people what it meant to me, as an outsider, coming into a new city in a new state and what had happened, reminding people that life does not stop at home and we need to come around the people who are here because they don't have their families, their churches or their neighbors. That's what we become."

Day was hired as the organization's volunteer coordinator in June 2021. When volunteers offered to help she helped find ways they could use their unique talents to benefit patients.

"I have a very unique perspective from the position of knowing what is helpful for guests, but also wanting to find that for the volunteers and not everyone is built the same way," Day says.

Each apartment is "adopted" by a care team, a group of volunteers who make sure it is cleaned and stocked.

Day, now project coordinator, has enlisted church youth to make laundry and dish detergent pod containers for each residence. She coordinated efforts for volunteers to clean patios and make minor repairs. Volunteers have supplied and put up holiday decorations for each apartment, as well as artwork and encouraging notes.

The name Goodness Village came from the Bible verse in Galatians listing goodness as a fruit of the spirit, Day says.

"The 'Village' is our vision to build that village, a community that comes together," she says. "It's needed for our patients and for our caregivers, too."

More information about Goodness Village is available at goodnessvillage.org.





