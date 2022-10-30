Dr. Arhita Dasgupta - William Lloyd Hupp





Dr. Arhita Dasgupta and William Lloyd Hupp exchanged marriage vows at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, in Grandeur House. Sati Nath officiated.

Parents of the bride are Shreeparna and Tonmoy Dasgupta of Little Rock. Her grandparents are the late Chandrina and Krishna Nazumdar and the late Jharna and Tushar Dasgupta, all of Kolkata, India.

The groom is the son of Laura and Ralph Babcock of Panama City Beach, Fla., and Clea and Robert Hupp of Syracuse, N.Y. He is the grandson of Audrey Weitzman of New York, the late Peter Hood of San Diego and the late Martha and Robert Hupp of Laurel, Del.

The ceremony site was decorated with garlands of peach and maroon carnations.

Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a maroon velvet lehnga embroidered with gold and a maroon dupatta.

A reception was also held at Grandeur House with music by DJ Dominique.

The bride graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in biochemistry from the University of Arkansas Honors College. She has a medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and is an obstetrics and gynecology resident physician at the University of Missouri, Kansas City.

The groom graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in history from Emory University. He received his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law and is an associate at Berkowitz Oliver LLP.

After a wedding trip to Japan, the couple will live in Kansas City.





Dr. Arhita Dasgupta (Shinsha Jain)





