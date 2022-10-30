Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN, 2707 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection into complaint Oct. 26. Observed several dead insects throughout the kitchen. Dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, and other pests shall be removed from control devices and the premises at a frequency that prevents their accumulation, decomposition, or the attraction of pests.

LAUGH N LEARN CHILDCARE CENTER, 2100 S. Blake St. Date of inspection Oct. 26. Can opener blade in the kitchen is unclean. EQUIPMENT FOOD-CONTACT SURFACES and UTENSILS shall be clean to sight and touch. Can opener blade was cleaned during inspection.

MATTIE'S ITALIAN ICE CREAM, 8007 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Oct. 26. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.

OCEAN'S FISH AND CHICKEN #2, 3700 Camden Road. Date of inspection Oct. 12. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed employee drink with no lid or straw. A closed BEVERAGE container if the container shall be handled to prevent contamination of: (1) The EMPLOYEE'S hands; (2) The container; and (3) Exposed FOOD; clean EQUIPMENT, UTENSILS, and LINENS; and unwrapped SINGLE-SERVICE and SINGLE-USE ARTICLES. Drink was discarded during time of inspection. Observed hand washing not working. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Observed paper products stored on the floor. Must use single service items in accordance to regulations. Observation: Facility lacks test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

OCEAN'S FISH AND CHICKEN #2, 3700 Camden Road. Date of follow-up inspection Oct. 24. All violations corrected during time of inspection.

UNIVERSITY FOOD AND GAS INC., 1702 University Drive. Date of inspection into complaint Oct. 25. Observation: Observed flies in establishment. Corrective Action: Maintain the premises free of insects, rodents, and other pests. The presence of insects, rodents, and other pests shall be controlled to eliminate their presence on the PREMISES by (A) Routinely inspecting incoming shipments of FOOD and supplies; (B) Routinely inspecting the PREMISES for evidence of pests; (C) Using methods, if pests are found, such as trapping devices or other means of pest control and (D) Eliminating harborage conditions.

WHITE HALL JR HIGH - CHARTWELLS, 8106 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Oct. 26. Observed dishes being dried on wiping cloths after being sanitized at the three compartment sink. After cleaning and sanitizing, equipment and utensils shall be air dried and may not be cloth dried.

SINGH BROTHERS LLC, 10008 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Oct. 26. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed boxes of food being stored uncovered in the walk in freezer. Except during cooling, food shall be stored in packages, covered containers, or wrappers. Boxes of food were covered during inspection. Permit has expired. It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law. Permit fees were paid for during inspection.

ADDI'S CORNER 2, 101 N. Blake St. Date of inspection Oct. 26. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. No paper towels provided at hand washing sink. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. No soap at hand washing sink in men's restroom. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder or bar) at each handwashing sink. Ice machine deflector shield is visibly unclean. EQUIPMENT FOOD-CONTACT SURFACES and UTENSILS shall be clean to sight and touch. Ice machine deflector shield was cleaned during inspection. Observed a used wiping cloth sitting on the counter by the pizza oven and the microwave. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. No test strips available in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Observed trash can containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use.