For Sarah Sanders

Wait a minute, Gentle Reader may ask. Didn't you guys have a spat with the Sanders campaign a few months ago?

Yes, well, campaigns and newspapers have spats. Ask anybody who's ever worked in a campaign or at a newspaper.

While Chris Jones is an attractive, intelligent candidate, when it comes time to choose a governor, voters must ask themselves: Which candidate has the best policy ideas for the state? And don't tell us that Sarah Huckabee Sanders hasn't provided any. Because we've seen them and heard them.

• See her Arkansas LEARNS proposal. The letters stand for Literacy, Empowerment, Accountability, Readiness, Networking, and School Safety. And not only that, but she details the proposal:

Improve access to Pre-K. (Which a longtime superintendent once told us was more important than the senior year.) Reading coaches for at-risk kids. "Smart incentives" for teachers. Align classes with the private sector's job opportunities. More Internet. And the physical security of schools.

And here is what Arkansans might like most, from her website--the Empowerment part: "Sarah will empower parents with more choices, so no child is ever trapped in a failing school and lifetime in poverty, and curriculum transparency through innovation and online resources."

Well, "Sarah" might need some help from the General Assembly. But the governor leads. At least good governors do. And when it comes to education in Arkansas, she might have a pretty good role model close to her inner circle who knows something about it.

• See her Safer, Stronger Arkansas plan.

Sure, there is vagueness about "pushing back" against the Defund the Police nonsense. That might even be necessary (words have power). But there are specifics, too:

Recruit more cops. "Tangible investment" in training, resources and overtime. Increase prison space. Reduce backlog in county jails. Support "Truth in Sentencing" legislation.

And this: "Increase mental health programming for inmates requiring those services in prison." Which shows SHS and her team understand that the put-them-on-an-island-and-throw-them-some-seeds approach to the inmate problem doesn't help society in the long run. Most of these people will get out of prison one day, and the ones that need help should get help. If for no other reason, than for the safety of the rest of us.

• Other issues that Sarah Sanders has taken public positions on:

Decreasing Arkansas taxes, in phases, responsibly, to make the state more competitive with surrounding states. Growing the economy so that the tax cuts would be easier. Asa Hutchinson has proved this works. He has cut the state's top individual income tax rate from 7 percent to 4.9 percent, and the state is still running surpluses.

Sarah Sanders pledges to fight against burdensome regulations. And to stand up to Washington bureaucrats when they must be stood up to. And that happens plenty.

It sounds like a good game plan. And it's probably a winning one.

She deserves your vote. And this endorsement.

But what about those reservations we mentioned in the headline?

Sarah Huckabee Sanders no doubt remembers all those fights with the media when she was employed in Washington. Fights that, we should mention, she mostly won--because she's so sharp and fast on her feet. But the Arkansas press isn't the Washington press.

This newspaper isn't The New York Times and doesn't aspire to be. (We'd much rather limit our opinions to the opinion sections.) And the local TV stations in Little Rock aren't CNN or MSNBC. It comes across as hubristic when a candidate chooses not to answer questions from reporters so frequently. Reporters try to represent the public as best they can, and try to ask questions that the public is asking; although they don't always succeed. We'd remind everybody that there was another young governor of Arkansas who came across this way many years back. We remember that he didn't win re-election in 1980. He did get better, though, and went on to be a national leader of some note.

The few polls that we've seen, or heard rumored about, say SHS--can we identify her by her initials this early in her career?--will win this race going away. But then she'll have to govern. And she will have to answer questions from reporters.

She has the right policy ideas. The people of Arkansas can hope that she will steer the ship of state through the currents and eddies that will no doubt appear before her. As they appear before every governor.

And hope we'll all get through them with smooth sailing.