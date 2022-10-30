Fort Smith Directors discuss available non-emergency programs for the public, how to connect people to housing and utility assistance

FORT SMITH -- City directors spent a majority of their study session Tuesday discussing how to get the word out about nonemergency assistance available from the city and other agencies.

Shea Foldvary, executive director of the United Way of Fort Smith, said the nonprofit organization has a 94-year history serving Sebastian, Crawford, Franklin and Logan counties in Arkansas, as well as Sequoyah and LeFlore counties in Oklahoma. He said the United Way both gives money to area agencies and nonprofit groups providing assistance, as well as connecting individuals to the assistance they need.

United Way updates a resource guide every year for the public on available sources, which is available at unitedwayfortsmith.org, he said.

The guide includes resources for abuse, adoption or foster care, alcohol and drug prevention, child and youth services, clothing, counseling, debt, disability, education, elderly, employment, food, health and medical services, homelessness, housing, legal services, parenting and pregnancy, transportation, utilities and veterans.

"We get a lot of phone calls on just people that are in need, whether that be utility assistance, rent assistance, and it seems like that need here recently, unfortunately, has gone up," Foldvary said. "Whether we call it post pandemic or whatever, we've just seen an increase to that in our community."

Ward 1 Director Jarred Rego noted the city is one of the agencies providing utility assistance for low-income residential customers through its program Project Concern.

Foldvary said he's received calls from people across the state asking for assistance because they don't know who else to ask. He said United Way is in all 50 states, and has created 211 call number for 24/7 assistance in nonemergencies, similar to how 911 is used for emergency calls.

"We get a lot of real time data on this monthly from our case managers, and, right now, we average about 2,500 calls annually on this. It really connects people," he said.

Foldvary said United Way and 211 were recently added to 15 digital billboards across the city to get the message out.

Jeff Dingman, deputy city administrator, said Transit Director Ken Savage is working to advertise Project Concern on the city's new buses, as well.

The directors also heard an update regarding low-income housing from Mitch Minnick, Fort Smith Housing Authority president and CEO. Minnick said the authority's mission is to provide safe, quality and affordable housing in Sebastian County.

Minnick said the rental assistance program, commonly referred to as Section 8, serves an average of 1,500 families a month with rental assistance. He said the authority covers roughly $385 in a tenant's rent per month, which totals nearly $6.8 million paid to landlords last year.

Minnick said the authority has 1,456 families on a waiting list to apply for rent assistance in Sebastian County. He said the authority qualifies residents for the program based on income and family size. The authority gives them a voucher, the resident chooses where they want to live in the county and sees if the landlord will accept the rental assistance.

Nicole Breazeal and Ronald Scott Ferrell said using the rental assistance program helped keep them from being homeless. They said they also work with the Housing Authority on the self-sufficiency program, which gives them rental assistance and disability and allows them to become financially self-sufficient.

"They're great to work with," Breazeal said. "It really helps the people that need it, but also you're not stuck. They've believed in me so much. I've never seen this part of my life. So with the support in my life, I feel like I'm going to be a homeowner someday."

Ferrell said he was in a situation where his roommate passed away, and he couldn't afford to pay rent by himself, and a 24-hour emergency voucher allowed him to stay in his apartment.

"It would've been really tough for a guy like me," Ferrell said. "I never had a bank account in my life. I never had any kind of stability. And when William died and they started helping me with my rent, I didn't know that it would one day, five years later, lead me to be in a program that has taught me to be financially secure.

"I've taken computer classes, I have a part-time job, I'm starting classes to become a peer recovery support specialist, which will put me on track to finally work full time and be completely off of disability and everything. All of that was through the Housing Authority. I don't have enough time to tell you what a blessing they have been in my life."

Minnick said the authority has the ability to fund more tenants, but they've seen a decrease in willing landlords after the pandemic.

"There was a flood of assistance that came from the federal government for housing, but the majority of it was geared toward tenants or homeowners, and I feel like landlords really kind of got the short end of the stick," Minnick said. "They had an eviction moratorium that was placed on them. They weren't allowed to evict tenants, and there were a lot of landlords that we have lost that have cited that as a reason for not wanting to participate."

Minnick said landlords can also easily find tenants who can pay the rent without needing assistance, which is a challenge for the authority because the number of residents needing rental assistance has increased. He said the Housing Authority owns and manages some rental housing, but their average occupancy rate is roughly 95%.

"So if no landowner or no landlords decide to participate in the program, there's only one other option, which would be to build," At-large Director Neal Martin noted.

Minnick said the authority started building affordable housing in 2006, and it follows the federal government's definition. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development defines affordable housing as costing no more than 30% of a household's gross income, including utilities.

Minnick said the median income in Sebastian County is about $62,000 for a family of four and a half. He said they have roughly 482 units over three large subdivisions -- North Pointe I, North Pointe II and Clayton Heights -- and are currently working on several others.

"We're about to break ground on 56 units by the end of this year, and those will be ready hopefully by the end of 2023," he said. "That will be an apartment complex known as Electric Park that will be off of Midland just south of the fairgrounds, located where there used to be a trailer park development.

"Then we have a few smaller developments. We want to do some more cottage style housing like we did on North Ninth Street in 2024, as well as some duplex developments, probably 10 to 12 units of duplex housing. And then our hope is in 2025 that we will have applied for and been successful getting another low income housing tax credit project through the Arkansas Development Finance Authority, and that would be another 50-plus units that we would be able to provide to the community, and that would be located at the former Red Barn Steakhouse site."

Ward 2 Director Andre Good said the three existing subdivisions are in his ward and look fantastic.

Minnick said the Housing Authority started partnering with the Crawford/Sebastian Community Development Council for their home ownership program, as the council provides home ownership and credit counseling. He said they're also partnering with Next Step Homeless Services to build transitional housing for area families moving out of homelessness.