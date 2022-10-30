Fort Smith Schools District considers how to continue school-based health center once grant money ends, hears update on year of service

FORT SMITH -- The School Board is considering how to keep its School-Based Health Center open once grant money for it ends in 2026.

The center opened in 2021 as one of the district's Vision 2023 plan to provide increased access to health care for students, their family and staff. It 's a freestanding, modular building between Darby Middle School and Tilles Elementary School at 1420 N. H St.

The center is a partnership with Mercy Hospital and The Guidance Center and is paid for through a $542,000 grant from the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Kerri Tucker, the school-based health center coordinator, gave an overview of the past year of operations at the school board meeting Monday evening. She explained the center can be used by any district student, staff member and any family member residing in their home, but isn't open to the whole community.

"By integrating into the educational environment, the School-Based Health Center contributes directly to the school's mission and delivers outcomes that matter to the educators," Tucker said. "We're able to help with reduction of absences, improve academic performance and decrease discipline problems."

The school-based health center services include routine physical exams including sports physicals, diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic illness and minor injury.

Tucker said the location of the center is because many Darby and Tilles students come from low income families and/or are English language learners, which lead to barriers in receiving health care. She said in the first year of services, the center saw 1,198 people from 25 of the 26 district buildings.

Scott Savage, an advanced practice registered nurse at Mercy, told the board the center has allowed him to aid the district and to build relationships with the patients. He said since the center provides access for people who might not otherwise receive health care, he's been able to help treat serious illnesses such diabetes and kidney disease.

"I have to be able to motivate patients to be part of their health care," Savage said. "For somebody that was middle-aged that didn't want any part of taking care of themselves, to get them motivated is something I really take pride in."

Rebecca Henson, a counselor at The Guidance Center, said working at the clinic has allowed her to collaborate with the district and Mercy to provide mental health services.

"The goal is always to provide support, help deescalate situations and link them to the appropriate services," Henson said. "We've been able to help with students who might not want to have services at the school because they're intimidated or mental health services are taboo, so they'll come into the health clinic and meet us there. And the families, I guess they're less intimidated. Maybe they're frustrated with the school staff, and they don't feel heard. They can come in there and feel like they have a voice and have some support."

Deputy Superintendent Marty Mahan said once the grant is up, the district will have to pay for personnel and maintenance for the center. He said the district would need to build a larger facility twice the size of the current facility at 3,360 square feet. It would cost roughly $1.2 million. The proposed site would remain between Darby and Tilles,

School Board member Matt Blaylock asked if the district can look at moving the center to a more centrally located space instead of constructing a new building.

"It needed to be designated in an underserved area, which that area is, and I think the proximity -- it's literally a walk from Darby and Tilles -- is extremely valuable," Superintendent Terry Morawski said. "We'd like everyone to have an opportunity, if possible, but that is the reason why that specific site was chosen."

"Personally, I can't tell you how proud I am of our School-Based Health Center," board member Dee Blackwell said. "I think it's an asset to the community. And the students and the teachers and staff that you're serving -- and the parents in that community -- it's just a tremendous service, so thank you so much for that work that you're doing."