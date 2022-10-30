Brinkley woman, 73, found dead in her apartment; homeless man charged

A Brinkley woman was found dead in her apartment on Friday, and Arkansas State Police on Saturday arrested an east Arkansas suspect described as a "local homeless man," according to a Sunday press release from state police.

Juwan Swanigan, 29, face charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery and burglary, according to the state police report.

Brinkley police were reportedly dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday to Sunset Apartments on West Walnut Street after a report of a break-in. The apartments are located about 1 1/2 miles south of the Interstate 40 interchange with U.S. 49 in Brinkley.

Shirley Bodkins, 73, of Brinkley was a resident of those apartments. State police said family members found Bodkins' body on Friday afternoon. The body was transported to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy, according to the release.

State police said they were contacted by the Brinkley Police Department to assist in the investigation. Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division found evidence that, they said, led them to search for Swanigan.

The news release said Swanigan remained in custody Sunday evening at the Monroe County jail. The investigation is ongoing.