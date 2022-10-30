



Happy birthday (Oct. 30): You have a clear sense of the personal work that needs to be done, and you'll figure out how to align your values with your circumstances. As a result, life becomes smooth and brilliant! What you do for a paycheck or the benefit of society will be the same thing you do for enjoyment and the satisfaction of a deeper purpose.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your social circle will expand one conversation at a time. There's no need to force anything. Casual fun is magic. Plans come together organically, and wherever you find yourself, you'll be in good company.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Whether you are a member of the cast or a member of the audience, you will feel the responsibility of a fantastic finish. An enthusiastic closure will set you up for the next experience.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): If you were a movie director, right about now you'd be yelling, "Cut — let's take the scene over from the top." Keep your eyes open because, though you won't be completely in charge of it, you will get some kind of lucky do-over.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You may find yourself a bit stuck. But you can free things up by making a change. Any little change will do: a thought, a sock or the order of the business — any move will be a move in the right direction.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Whatever you do to elevate the ordinary is a noble pursuit. Of course, it helps that you're in on the secret knowledge: There's no such thing as ordinary, only people taking for granted the miraculous weaving of life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): One excellent thing to lose is your fear of losing. But even if you can't get rid of that, take the risk you've been thinking about anyway. Abandoning the need to be totally in control, you'll gain the outcome you dreamed of.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): If your desire could be manipulated by a dial, it would help to turn it way down today. The less you require, the more fully you'll experience what's available. Satisfaction comes in an inverse proportion to want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The importance of thoughtfulness cannot be overstated. You don't have to make a big gesture to be kind. It is the little things that let a person know you're thinking about them that mean the most.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You do what seems normal to you, but another person finds it remarkable. In your mind, compassion and respect are the qualities you want to bring to every interaction — not goals to be articulated but values to be inhabited.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The reptilian brain has been keeping humans alive for thousands of years. So, try not to blame it too much for firing those fight-or-flight signals. Just say, "Thanks for the message," and then cozy up to your fear.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It's a good day handling unfinished business. Life can get a little messy, and it makes everything go better to tie off the open loops and tidy up so you can move on with your head held high.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): When providing someone with all they need prevents them from learning how to help themselves, it's no help at all. Step back and ask, "How can I give without enabling?"

SOCIAL FOIBLES OF A MARS RETROGRADE

In the sign of Gemini, Mars turns the warrior energy to political and social tasks. The retrograde sets in motion tests of the ties. In some cases, there will be a reshuffling of roles. There’s a chance to right past mistakes and make new impressions. The do-overs are lucky, whereas the tests are nerve-wracking, but at least we’ll learn where we stand.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Matthew Morrison played to his Scorpio roots with a starring role in the series “American Horror Story.” Morrison is a triple-threat Broadway entertainer who drew on all of his considerable talents to create the lovable teacher Will Schuester of the television series “Glee.” Morrison was born when the sun, Mercury, Venus, Mars and Uranus were all in the soulful realm of Scorpio, suggesting heightened powers of intuition. His natal Jupiter, the planet of luck, is in Leo.



