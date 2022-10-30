• Renato Fasciati of Rhaetian Railway said it was all about highlighting Swiss engineering and celebrating 175 years of railways as the company claimed the record for the world's longest passenger train, with 100 coaches stretching 1.2 miles on a spectacular trip through the Alps.

• Sean Ryan of McGraw Hill's school group said "every young adult needs a fair chance" as the publisher announced a new scholarship program for students at historically Black colleges and universities that bears the name of former U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young.

• Kristen Moore of Mississippi's Hattiesburg Zoo said "we are thrilled" and reported that "Pili is doing well and is being a great mom to her first-born cub" as the spotted hyena delivered what's believed to be the only surviving hyena cub born in North America this year.

• Maurice Hastings, 69, who spent 38 years behind bars for a murder and two attempted murders, was not bitter upon release from a California prison after long-untested DNA evidence pointed to a different person, but said, "I prayed for many years that this day would come."

• Ron Pontecore, a deputy police chief in Chicago, implored, "Own up to what you did, we have a very distraught mother," after a 7-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet while washing his hands and getting ready for bed.

• Justin Fields of Springville, Ala., was charged with murder and abuse of corpse after his live-in girlfriend was found dismembered in their home, with the autopsy noting more than 100 stab wounds.

• Arturo Ceja III of Los Angeles was sentenced to five months in prison after his cache of illegal fireworks blew up a neighborhood in a bungled police bomb squad detonation, injuring 17 people and displacing dozens.

• Tyler Roenz of Harris County, Texas, awaits extradition after being charged with killing his mother, whose body was found in the trunk of the car he crashed during a police chase in Nebraska, with investigators saying the woman died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.

• Robert Matteuzzi, 75, of Missouri and his 33-year-old son were convicted of third-degree assault for attacking a Pokemon Go rival in a dispute that led to a scuffle, then blows, and ended with all three men in a lake, with the prosecutor calling the episode "ridiculous" and yet life-threatening.