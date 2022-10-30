When time runs out

Re Mike Masterson's column with the quote, "Darned near everyone shares the feeling that there just aren't enough minutes in the day anymore, much less hours.": Just as the water swirls faster the less of it there is when running out of the bathtub, so does time swirl faster when it is running out.

LINDA STELL

Fordyce

Give opinion earlier

I have read a newspaper since I was 9 years old. Mainly because my mother made me help my brothers with their paper route in Merigold, Miss. The paper was the written and best word back in the day, and I considered myself the "Walterene Cronkite" of the fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade classroom.

Today, I read the paper with the select candidate and issue picks from your editors. If you really believe what you write, why would you wait three days after early voting began to give your thoughts on what you deem is best for our state? I don't think I have ever watched a political ad on TV or know squat about Camp LeJuene because my husband changes the channel. Philip Martin, John Brummett and the op-ed writers make some reasonable comments about issues pro and con. The candidate that was reported as smart and can count from 10 backwards two times sounds like a good one. I get plenty of circulars daily, and if a candidate states they went to Harvard or studied at Yale and hate crime, I am not doubting. But today I would have changed two votes because I didn't know the people or understand one of the issues. Why not give your two cents' worth before the polls open? Not three days after.

I miss Mr. Wholly A Pleasure. He was the best. Bubba McCoy a close second.

It was wholly a pleasure.

MARILYN MICHIE ZORNIK

Little Rock

Lost American history

I find it very upsetting that Americans have set George Floyd up as a hero. Do I agree with how he was treated or how he died? No, I do not! But this man was a felon, drug user, etc., not your upstanding American citizen. I don't care if he was Black or white. He was not a hero. His family has been given millions of dollars. Why? There are others out there more deserving.

What has happened to America? We have lost our values. We should have said "no" after the first riot and the first statue was torn down. We no longer have an American history. I'm a former history teacher. What are we to teach our children about the actual history of the United States? I'm not worried about my generation, but my grandchildren will never know the same America ... the land of the free and the home of the brave.

BRENDA TERRAL

Little Rock

Read before voting

Before you vote for Issue 4, read it. In the 889 words of fine print you will find many more negatives than positives. Be a knowledgeable voter. Read before you vote.

ERWIN HOEFT

Hot Springs Village

Point of extremism

In Les Bledsoe's letter last month, he wrote about a member of the band of brothers he ran around with during his teenage years. After deciding that his "friend" had radically liberal ideologies, he then determined that his friend's mind must be focused the wrong way and that he had wasted his potential.

Les' fearmongering letter on June 14, 2020, titled "If the Democrats win," showed he had a radical right ideology. Does Les expect his friends to think the same way he does?

Les then recalled an old cliché about judging a book by its cover. His letter brought forth another old cliché: "With friends like you, who needs enemies?"

There are Americans who cannot tolerate the amoral individual Donald Trump is and those who worship him, with the outcome being friend against friend and family member against family member. We are all entitled to our opinions, but they seem to have reached the point of extremism. With the ascent of Trump, the ability to compromise in the best interest of our country has been lost.

The sooner Trump is gone from the political scene, the sooner we will be able to make America great again.

KENNETH WEBER

Hot Springs Village

Welcome to platform

The Grill Party, duly registered with the Federal Election Commission since its inception in 2016, offers to throw its negligible support to the most deserving candidates. True, the party, with its membership of one, may not have a lot of support, but it does refuse to take itself too seriously.

Therefore, the party gives its permission for other candidates to incorporate into their campaigns the platforms of Mandatory Driver Education to Learn the Proper Use of Turn Signals and Correct Parking Procedures, as well as the enacting of a National Everyone Shut Up and Just Listen Day. The Grill Party weeps at the inability, or simple unwillingness, of drivers to use such a simple device as the turn signal and the complete lack of desire to park within the clearly marked parking spaces. And, considering the basic ratio of one mouth to two ears, the mantra of Listen Twice As Much As We Speak is so incredibly obvious.

The Grill Party always stands, or sits, ready to offer its assistance to those candidates desiring it. As always, slow down and grill.

DAVID KELLEY

Louann

Who do you follow?

Say what you will about Democrats, but if you identify with MAGA and call yourself a follower of Jesus, you've traded your witness for political power. Don't believe me? Who is more likely to win sheep for the fold, Trump or Jesus? Who have you chosen to follow?

Case closed, and "Jesus wept."

RL HUTSON

Cabot