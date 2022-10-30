LifeQuest’s 41st anniversary at Temple B’nai Israel

LifeQuest of Arkansas celebrated its 41st birthday Oct. 30 with a party at Temple B'nai Israel. More than 200 people were in attendance to honor two volunteers.

Mike Watts was presented with the Dedicated Service Award and Dick Williams was given the W. Jay Jernigan Award named after the organization's founder

Sharon and Fred Ursery were the event chairs. Event sponsors included Bank of Little Rock, AARP Arkansas and the Arkansas Heart Hospital.

A nonprofit organization, LifeQuest was founded in 1981 as the Shepherd's Center of Little Rock to provide a framework through which adults can plan and create a more purposeful and rewarding life. LifeQuest is not a religious organization, yet 14 interfaith congregations joined together to fund and begin LifeQuest. Today there are many various affiliated congregations and corporate sponsors. LifeQuest membership currently stands at more than 2,500. Participants come from 13 counties in Central Arkansas, eight states and two countries, according to its website.

-- Story by Rachel O'Neal

Photos Special to the Democrat-Gazette/ Steve Roberts