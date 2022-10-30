LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Bond timeline presented to city board | Allegiant reduces LIT flights

City gets timeline on bond proceeds

A Stephens Inc. official presented a timeline to members of the Little Rock Board of Directors at a meeting Tuesday that would have bond proceeds become available for projects around Dec. 21 as a result of the city's successful millage referendum in August.

City Manager Bruce Moore gave board members a list of proposed funding amounts for project categories during the Series A bond issuance that would add up to a total of $58.2 million.

The overall sum expected to become available for projects over the lifetime of the 3.0-mill extension is $154 million. Voters on Aug. 9 approved all six project categories associated with the tax extension and bond issue.

Moore reminded board members that 85% of bond proceeds must be spent within three years.

Before any bond proceeds are spent, Moore suggested that another round of public meetings in city wards will take place in January; afterward, officials will bring forward a resolution laying out projects for the board's approval, he said.

In response to a question from at-large City Director Antwan Phillips, Moore said that there was no time limit on how long the city has to wait before issuing the second series.

Allegiant reducing flights to 3 cities

Budget carrier Allegiant Air will reduce service to three airports from Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field, members of the Little Rock Airport Commission were told during a board meeting Tuesday.

Allegiant is cutting back its flights to Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB), St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

"Effective January 2023, SFB and PIE will return for the summer seasonal versus year-round due to high fuel cost and staffing constraints. LAX summer seasonal is terminated due to low passenger performance, stage length cost and resource constraints," according to a written report prepared for commissioners.

Additionally, Frontier Airlines' service to Orlando International Airport (MCO) has been terminated "due to low passenger performance," the report said.

Mayoral forum set for Wednesday

The nonprofit organization LifeQuest of Arkansas will host a forum with three of the four Little Rock mayoral candidates on Wednesday at Second Presbyterian Church, located at 600 Pleasant Valley Drive.

A meet-and-greet in front of the church sanctuary that faces Pleasant Valley Drive will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by the forum from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Attendees must show proof of vaccination at the door if they have not already enrolled in in-person LifeQuest classes this fall.

The candidates expected to attend are Mayor Frank Scott Jr., Greg Henderson and Steve Landers Sr. A LifeQuest official in an email on Thursday said that the fourth contender, Glen Schwarz, has not responded.

Early voting began Oct. 24 and Election Day is Nov. 8.