Little Rock official who participated in LITFest planning resigns to take job with Missouri State University

An adviser in the administration of Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has resigned to take a job outside Arkansas in the wake of LITFest, though he said his departure was unrelated to the botched festival.

Scott Whiteley Carter, 53, served as the public affairs and creative economy adviser for the city of Little Rock.

In an Oct. 17 resignation letter, Carter said he would join the staff of Missouri State University, and his final day on the city payroll was Friday.

"I have grown professionally and personally during my tenure at Little Rock City Hall," Carter wrote. "But I have always known I wanted to work someday at my alma mater. Now is that opportunity for me to return there."

When reached via email, Carter said he was now a director of development at Missouri State University.

"My leaving has no connection to LITfest whatsoever, nor was I asked to or encouraged to resign," he wrote. "My departure's timing is related solely to Missouri State University's efforts to fill vacancies in its fundraising operations as it concludes a comprehensive campaign and looks to the future."

His immediate supervisor while working for the city was Christopher Harvey, a senior policy adviser to the mayor, Carter said.

Officials in Scott's administration envisioned LITFest as a new festival that would feature music, panel discussions and food. But the festival fell apart days before its debut set for Oct. 7-9.

To produce the festival, the city selected the public-affairs firm Think Rubix. The firm had recently hired Charles Blake, a former state lawmaker who served as Scott's chief of staff during much of his first term. Another top Think Rubix official, Tristan Wilkerson, contributed thousands of dollars to Scott's 2018 campaign.

Little Rock initially said Blake had no involvement with the submission of Think Rubix's contract bid or its selection, which later turned out to be untrue. Blake helped Think Rubix officials craft a response to a request for qualifications tied to LITFest, according to email records that were first unearthed by the "Blue Hog Report."

Earlier this year, Carter interfaced with a Think Rubix project manager while the agreement between Little Rock and the firm was still in the negotiation phase, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported in June.

Nia McConnell wrote to Carter in April asking Little Rock to consider revisions to contract exhibits with regard to "invoicing, sponsorship and aggregated attendance responsibilities."

Additionally, Carter participated in a February procurement meeting over teleconference in which officials from Think Rubix and the city discussed the festival.

During the conversation, Scott's chief of staff, Kendra Pruitt, expressed a desire to avoid city board consideration of the contract by keeping its value below $50,000 and using sponsorship money to supplement Think Rubix's work associated with LITFest. The video was later obtained and published by the "Blue Hog Report."

Shortly after City Attorney Tom Carpenter raised legal concerns about the festival's financing in the context of Pruitt's comments captured on video, City Manager Bruce Moore on Oct. 3 terminated the agreement with Think Rubix.

From 2004 to 2009, Carter served as Little Rock's public relations manager after previously serving as the city's cultural affairs administrator beginning in 1998, according to records in his personnel file.

Carter resigned from his city job in 2009 in order to become executive director of Progress Arkansas.

In 2013, he was rehired as a management analyst in the Little Rock city manager's office, and in 2018, he became a special projects administrator, personnel documents show.

In 2005, Carter was suspended without pay for five days for a violation of the city's electronic communication equipment resources and systems policy, according to city records.