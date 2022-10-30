Little Rock police: Man killed in shooting on York Drive

A man died after being shot early Sunday morning at 6 York Drive, police say.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting in the area around 2 a.m., the Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter.

They found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, and he died on the scene, the tweet said.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

The Little Rock Police Department has asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact homicide detectives at (501) 371-4660.