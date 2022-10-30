Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Terron Woods, 36, and Amanda Lynette Murry, 36, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Oct. 11.

John Wesley Shelton, 23, of Pine Bluff, and Anna Claire Morgan, 23, of Benton, recorded Oct. 21.

Sean Brandon Miles, 37, and Krystal Dories Langford, 34, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Oct. 3.

Aaron E. Atkins, 49, of Pine Bluff, and Ginger Sanford, 53, of Conway, recorded Oct. 4.

Remington Blake James, 25, and Jennifer Lynn Jones, 28, both of White Hall, recorded Oct. 26.

James Morgan Bayird, 28, and Ruth Eleanor Hollis, 27, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Oct. 11.

Jacob William Holland, 28, and Hannah Michelle Brockwell, 28, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Oct. 11.

Johnathan Hence Jr., 33, and Shalonda Anita Buckner, 35, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Oct. 24.

Daniel Marshall Reeves, 29, and Ashlyn Elizabeth McGriff, 27, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Oct. 24.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

John Clark v. Marion Clark, granted Oct. 17.

Brenda Sue Pruitt v. Connie Marie Pruitt, granted Oct. 17.

Tenniel Perry v. Patrick Davis, granted Oct. 17.

Sheila L. Price v. Anthony D. Price, granted Oct. 18.

Joe Oliver v. Donna Oliver, granted Oct. 20.

Cody Aaron Gray v. Janet Denise Gray, granted Oct. 20.

Katrina K. Pruitt v. Devin Pruitt, granted Oct. 20.

Danny Montgomery v. Casey Lynn Montgomery, granted Oct. 25.

Jennifer Elaine Battles v. Lee C. Battles, granted Oct. 26.

Spencer Harris v. Kiara Harris, granted Oct. 27.

Bradley D. Peyton v. Jennifer Peyton, granted Oct. 28.