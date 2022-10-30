The following marriage licenses were recorded Oct. 4-24 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Oct. 4

John Paul Covington, 40, and Charlotte M. Hammer, 52, both of Stigler, Okla.

Billy J. Thomas, 80, Fort Smith, and Sharon K Farris, 73, Clarksville

William Branson Long, 21, and Parker Annabelle Gray, 20, both of Fort Smith

Allen Randolph McCullers, 23, and Gentrie LeeAnn Griffin, 22, both of Fort Smith

Jose Milton Centeno Urrutia, 34, and Samanta Villasaldo Galicia, 31, both of Fort Smith

Oct. 5

Davin Ernest Alexander, 50, and Gabrielle Ann Telcocci, 53, both of Midwest City, Okla.

Kyten Hunter Longoria, 23, and Erica Jane Carman, 21, both of Fort Smith

Luis Miguel Mendez, 29, and Wendi Carolina Rivera Miranda, 31, both of Fort Smith

Oct. 6

Henry Allen Strozier, 22, and Julia Amity Allison, 21, both of Greenwood

Deon Tronza Morgan, 51, and Misty Dawn Douglas, 45, both of Sapulpa, Okla.

Weston Steven Sigmon, 22, and Kennedy Nicole Dooly, 22, both of Fort Smith

Peter Sompanh Saygnaphay, 27, and Ha Thu Truong, 25, both of Fort Smith

Tyler Brent Blaylock, 34, Muldrow, Okla., and Amber Jean Place, 28, Rogers

Dwight DeWayne Williams Jr., 35, and Karina Elizabeth Axume, 30, both of Fort Smith

Robert Lee Dye Jr., 34, and Rondee Nychele Cole, 43, both of Fort Smith

Oct. 7

Samuel Loyd Fowler Bascue, 37, and Kristy M. Vasquez, 35, both of French Settlement, La.

Serenity Grace Royce, 32, and Chelsea Monique Francis, 32, both of Fort Smith

Jacob Reilly Phillips, 22, and Hannah Dawn Houston, 21, both of Fort Smith

William Reese Wright III, 33, and Krystal Dawn Vargeson, 32, both of Fort Smith

Hanford Bell, 64, Broken Arrow, Okla., and Arjane Alexander, 62, Haskell, Okla.

David Sean Robert Goswick, 29, Fort Smith, and Elizabeth Ann Mason, 33, Grand Prairie, Texas

Eric Michael Gray, 43, and Kourtney Marie Mason, 29, both of Barling

Kristopher Scott Shoffner, 32, Fort Smith, and Thiet Ho, 34, Van Buren

Oct. 10

Aaron Michael Hargis, 21, and Nova Lane Riggs, 19, both of Cameron, Okla.

Jonathan Parada, 27, and Ashley Janneth Martinez Figueroa, 22, both of Fort Smith

Oct. 11

Francisco Jose Gonzalez, 25, and Denise Quirarte, 24, both of Fort Smith

Daniel Mora Amaya, 28, and Yazmin Garcia-Rodriguez, 43, both of Greenwood

Damian Lucas Cheek, 30, and Melina Landry, 32, both of Fort Smith

Cody Ray Cozard, 26, and Kailey Nicole Hardy, 18, both of McAlester, Okla.

Oct. 12

Juan Alberto Hernandez Ramirez, 40, and Maria Concepcion Cordero Palomino, 35, both of Fort Smith

Bryan Hunter Clark, 29, and Brianna Marie White, 28, both of Fort Smith

Brandon Lee Cockrell, 28, and Haley Ann Nicole Thompson, 26, both of Amarillo, Texas

Dalton Ray Mize, 26, and Teal Pate, 29, both of Hackett

Jimmy Don Snow, 36, and Angel Alexis Vandenburg, 25, both of McAlester, Okla.

Peter Jeffrey McCollough, 24, and Ellie Margaret Deaver, 20, both of Van Buren

Oct. 13

Clifford James Neal, 37, and Sarah Kaye Cheely, 33, both of Pocola, Okla.

Sheldon John Robison, 29, and Taylor La Don Gould, 25, both of Hartford

Justin Kyle James, 41, and Tiffany Renee Ellis, 42, both of Vian, Okla.

Ryan Michael Heaton, 34, and Hayley Warren Baker, 30, both of Fort Smith

Gregory Scott Campbell, 32, and Victoria Laws Jones, 30, both of Benton

Samuel Carew Humphries, 25, Cameron, Okla., and Trisha Nicole Pruitt, 29, Booneville

Carlos Gilberto Lemus, 24, and Lauren Leigh Copeland, 28, both of Fort Smith

Oct. 14

Dalton David Mizell, 29, and Jerri Lynn Murphy, 30, both of Fort Smith

Logan Wade Moss, 20, and Paige Adeline Morgan, 22, both of Fort Smith

Marvin Lee Williams, 30, and Karley Michelle Moore, 26, both of Fort Smith

Thomas Joseph Schmitt, 63, and Lyndia Rene Terry, 51, both of Fort Smith

Manuel Ramirez, 29, and Emma Laura Alvarez, 27, both of Fort Smith

Jeffrey Shawn Moore, 48, and Emily Ann Ward, 31, both of Checotah, Okla.

Sulamon Askia Brown, 25, and Megan Hildegard Nelson, 24, both of Fort Smith

David Christian Strang, 34, and Amanda Michelle Wood, 34, both of Lavaca

Joshua Buckhanna Beasley, 32, and Sabrina LeAnn Hubbard, 30, both of Fort Smith

Oct. 17

Anderson Nguyen, 41, and Rebecca Ann Coverdale, 34, both of Barling

Gary Wayne Cruse, 74, and Shirley Ann Walters, 73, both of Fort Smith

Rommie Everett Graybeal Jr., 57, and Stephanie Decorah, 50, both of Lavaca

Jose Gallegos, 35, and Meybi Elizabeth Martinez Najarro, 32, both of Fort Smith

James Rocky Wells, 24, Carthage, Mo., and Kaitlynn Faith Harrison, 24, Arkoma, Okla.

Noah Ryan Hanna, 22, and Madison Elizabeth Geels, 23, both of Fort Smith

Oct. 18

Rene Velasco Figueroa, 42, and Etasha Michelle Figueroa, 24, both of Fort Smith

James Edwin Turner, 37, and LaTasha Marie Hurt, 35, both of Greenwood

George John Wewer III, 29, and Taylor Cheyenne Roberts, 25, both of Fort Smith

Ronald Justin Bobbitt, 50, Greenwood, and Christine Lynn Cooper, 44, Fort Smith

Todd D. Whitsett, 42, and Brittany Michel Rudick, 35, both of Fort Smith

Randal Lee Ridley, 34, and Kimberly Michelle Fahrman, 32, both of Webbers Falls, Okla.

Oct. 19

Anthony Fitzpatrick DeSpain, 26, and Myra Jade King, 24, both of Fort Smith

Craig Alan Metcalf, 50, Fort Smith, and Ji Zhang, 49, San Diego, Calif.

Justin James Humphrey, 34, and Sabrina L. Peterson, 33, both of Fort Smith

Dalton Gentry Flaspohler, 29, and Priscilla A. Devora, 27, both of Baton Rouge, La.

Daniel Lozano, 32, and Blanca M. Yerena Castrejon, 29, both of Claremore, Okla.

Juan Gerardo De Leon Bueno, 49, and Linda M Sanchez, 49, both of Fort Smith

Rad Saxon Chappell, 23, and Nicole Elizabeth Edwards, 33, both of Greenwood

Steven Truong Nguyen, 28, and Diep Hoai Pham, 25, both of Fort Smith

Misael Salazar Jr., 26, Dyer, and Taylor Paige Fowler, 25, Barling

James Edmond Francis, 44, and Lee Thanh Hoang, 42, both of Fort Smith

Marc Kyle Singleton, 58, and Denise Sattori Coleman, 44, both of Fort Smith

John Jeffery Haney, 57, and Shelley Denise Harrison, 52, both of Moore, Okla.

Joe Denarius Watts, 56, and Deidre Michelle Harris, 56, both of McAlester, Okla.

Albert Dee Goynes Jr., 40, and Catrina Ann Bilbo, 49, both of Fort Smith

Oct. 21

Clifford Leon Burrows Jr., 38, and Amy Rachelle Burrows, 37, both of Fort Smith

Jacob Thomas Morgan, 31, and Kelsey Denae Allen, 30, both of Fort Smith

Pascual Arriola Martinez, 46, and Agueda Guerrero Ortiz, 44, both of Fort Smith

Hubert Leon Earp Jr., 53, and Sara Amanda Gilstrap, 44, both of Fort Smith

Donald Lynn Melby Jr., 50, and Katherine Leann Valerio, 29, both of Hartford

Oct. 24

Dawson Luke James, 22, Greenwood, and Jayci Lee Hobson, 22, Fort Smith

Nicholas Alexander Johnston, 34, Howe, Okla., and Amber N. Hughlett, 34, Wister, Okla.

Randall Lee Hollis Jr. 29, and Savannah Lea Canfield-Logan, 22, both of Fort Smith