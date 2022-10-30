Business news in brief

Mercy hospitals earn quality ratings

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas is one of only two hospitals in the state that earned a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest quality rating given. Mercy's hospital in Rogers ranks the highest of any hospitals in Northwest Arkansas. Mercy Hospital Fort Smith received a three-star rating. The centers re-evaluate hospitals annually using measures divided into five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timeliness and effectiveness of care.

Benchmark Group wins work award

Benchmark Group Inc. was awarded one of this year's "Best Places to Work" in Arkansas. Based on employee surveys, this awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Arkansas benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses. Benchmark Group is an architectural and engineering firm with an office in Rogers.

VA hosts female-owned firms confab

In recognition of National Veterans Small Business Week, the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting a free small business development conference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday . The purpose of the conference is to provide veteran and female-owned businesses with the skills, tools and contacts needed to develop and sell their products to the government and the private sector. It will be held at Northwest Arkansas Community College Shewmaker Center for Workforce Technologies, 1 College Drive in Bentonville. Guests can attend in-person (lunch provided) or online via zoom. Register by calling (800) 482-7641 or (501) 374-1103, Extension 110, by email at dharrison@arhdc.org or online atbit.ly/3CBAqej (case sensitive).

Briefs are for businesses in Northwest Arkansas that are new, have moved or closed, opened a new branch, changed owners or have been honored by an independent organization. Also, businesses with upcoming events open to the public may submit information for publication. Email items to lthompson@nwaonline.com. Information will be published as space allows.