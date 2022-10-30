• The Biden administration's initiative to spur prevention and treatment of cancer got a dose of celebrity support last week as singer Mary J. Blige joined Jill Biden and the American Cancer Society to announce national meetings on breast and cervical cancer after President Joe Biden and the first lady resurrected the "cancer moonshot" initiative this year. The program provides more money for research to, as Jill Biden said, "help us end cancer as we know it. For good." R&B superstar Blige said she lost aunts and other family members to breast, cervical and lung cancer. She's promoted breast cancer screening through the Black Women's Health Imperative. Blige blamed misconceptions about mammograms among Black women and "the practice of not wanting other people in our business" for disparities in breast cancer outcomes between Blacks and whites. She said she's convinced that, had her aunts, godmother and grandparents been informed, "they would have a different outcome today." She paused a few times to stay composed. The first lady reached for Blige when she returned to her seat, and they sat holding hands for several minutes before Biden, whose adult son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015, thanked Blige for "lending your powerful voice to this cause." The first lady said the initiative will encourage collaboration and research, invest in new treatments and therapies, and help people get the best care and support for their loved ones. She said it's about creating "a future where we don't have to be afraid of the word cancer anymore."

• Live from Southern California, it's the People's Choice Awards. "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson will host the 2022 edition of the music, movie and TV awards show that counts Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Bad Bunny among its nominees, organizers announced last week. It's the second straight year that Thompson will host the ceremony, which takes place Dec. 6 in Santa Monica, Calif., and he's also a finalist in the comedy TV Star category for his work on "SNL." "I'm beyond excited to ... celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites," Thompson said. "I'm so grateful to be nominated -- shout-out to the fans and congrats to all the nominees. Get ready for round two!" Bad Bunny and Styles will go head to head in the male artist of the year category, which also includes Kendrick Lamar, Drake, The Weekend, Jack Harlow, Charlie Puth and Luke Combs. Swift is nominated for female artist of 2022 along with Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj. The ceremony will air live on NBC and the E! Network, with the winners selected by fan voting that's now open on Twitter and on the www.votepca.com website.

First lady Jill Biden greets guests after speaking at an event to launch the American Cancer Society's national roundtables on breast and cervical cancer in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Washington. Walking behind Biden are cervical cancer survivor Tamika Felder and singer Mary J. Blige. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



Singer Mary J. Blige speaks during an event with first lady Jill Biden to launch the American Cancer Society's national roundtables on breast and cervical cancer in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



First lady Jill Biden is reflected in a mirror as she speaks during an event to launch the American Cancer Society's national roundtables on breast and cervical cancer in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)



First lady Jill Biden holds hands with singer Mary J. Blige during an event to launch the American Cancer Society's national roundtables on breast and cervical cancer in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

