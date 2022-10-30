Newbern part of many historic, civic projects





Carolyn Newbern welcomes visitors to her midtown home with her dog, Mazie, at her side.

A metal sculpture of Mazie and the seven pups she was expecting when she wandered into the Newberns' lives during a rainstorm several years ago was installed at the MacArthur Unleashed Dog Park in 2017, a gift from Newbern to her husband, David.

Newbern, 82, raised money for the dog park before it opened in 2013. She was involved, too, in planning the new MacArthur Park Unlimited Playground that officially opened in early October. David Newbern sponsored the park's Sona Arch.

"Did you ever play a game called Twister? Well, this is a souped up version of Twister," she says.

Carolyn Newbern and the others in the MacArthur Park Group went to the playground to check out the arch after one of their regular Friday morning meetings recently.

"One of us would step on one of the colored blocks and then we tried to do it with one person jumping on all of them sequentially, and then different people at the same time," she says. "I'm not really sure I know how to work it."

Newbern grew up in Fayetteville. Her father and grandfather ran the family business, Lewis Hardware; her mother was a violist and pianist as well as a homemaker.

She got a degree in education from the University of Arkansas and because her brother lived in Denver, she moved out there to teach high school.

"He was an avid skier and I developed a love for skiing, and I thought that was a neat place to go," she says. "I loved it."

Three years later she received a grant for graduate school at the University of Delaware in Wilmington.

"I loved living in Wilmington and skiing in the Northeast," she says.

After grad school, she took a job as an English professor and admissions counselor at a private junior college in the area, which gave her a chance to travel the area.

"I went to a lot of historic places," she says. "My very favorite was being able to be at Valley Forge battlefield in a snowstorm."

While in Delaware, she reconnected with David, who was in the Army Judge Advocate General's Corps at the Pentagon in Washington. They grew up together but lost touch over the years.

In 1970, after they were married, the Newberns returned to Fayetteville, and she got involved with the Washington County Historical Society.

Their daughter Alistair was starting middle school in 1985 when David was elected to the Arkansas Supreme Court and they moved to Little Rock.

Carolyn Newbern had volunteered through the PTA at Alistair's school in Fayetteville and she joined the organization again at her school in Little Rock.

"Through the associations I made with the English staff and district staff, when the Little Rock School District was asked to establish an English as a second language program, I became involved with that," she says. "As it evolved, I was actually paid."

Newbern helped establish the International Studies Magnet at Central High School, and that effort morphed into her work developing programs to meet the needs of immigrant students, with 55 languages among them, in the school district, including a newcomers center established for English as a second language students at Hall High in Little Rock that was named in her honor.

Knoop Park opened in the Newberns' neighborhood and she became part of the "Knoop Group," coordinating cleanup days to clear the park of debris and invasive plants. They designated one area of the park as a monarch waystation, and tried to stimulate interest in native plants, which spurred her affiliation with the Central Arkansas Horticultural Society.

"We toured people's gardens and that really got me interested in seeing what would grow because this was a different growing environment from Northwest Arkansas," she says.

In 1994, Newbern completed Pulaski County Master Gardener training. One of her projects is Curran Hall. As president of the Little Rock Visitor Foundation in 2012 she coordinated the commission and installation of a 12-by-42-foot stretch of muslin floor cloth during Curran Hall's restoration.

"Floor cloth -- canvas painted to look like marble or parquet -- is a precursor of linoleum. It started out as a way to reuse the old sails from sailing vessels back in the 1700s, or the scraps."

Curran Hall houses the Little Rock Visitor Information Center.

"So much of the tourism promotion is done now electronically," Newbern says. "The foundation is hoping to continue the viability of Curran Hall as a visitor information center."

She relishes forming connections with people who visit Curran Hall while Master Gardeners are on site.

"We'll engage them about the gardens and historic design and the plants that are either heritage plants or native plants and why we use pine straw for mulch instead of cedar bark," she says. "But then we get into talking about other things and are always able to make some kind of connection with these people, whether they are from Texas or Washington or Ontario or somewhere in Europe. We find out what their real interests are and can suggest that they go here or there, so it's fun."

Carolyn Newbern became a Pulaski County Master Gardener in 1994 and has helped care for Curran Hall — inside and out — for many years. She helped educate Little Rock residents about the dangers of feeding the geese in MacArthur Park with the distribution of “Gordon the Greedy Goose,” a children’s book by Joel Gainsford, in area schools. She also helped create the Arkansas Political History Audio Tour, meant to accompany a self-guided walking tour of Little Rock, as well as the Arkansas Civil Rights History mobile app. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





