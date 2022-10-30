Noy Phoumivong: Food is culture, passion, community for local chef

An informal greeting in Laotian asks "Have you eaten rice?" rather than "How are you?"

That was the crux of Chef Noy Phoumivong's concept for The Kitchen Table dinner themed "Rice, Grain of Life" at Apple Seeds teaching farm this summer, where the Laotian-American served a five-course menu featuring multiple rice varietals in different styles.

"I based it off of foods that I ate growing up here, Asian in Arkansas," says Noy Phoumivong, a trained chef and food scientist who now works as director of product innovation for Simmons Foods.

Sticky rice was a charcuterie accompaniment. There was pork sausage with jasmine rice, pad Thai noodles, purple rice with mango and coconut caramel, and that's just about half of it.

A friend of Noy's who works with rice farmers in south Arkansas sent rice plants as centerpieces that guests could examine and play with. During the event, she also pointed out a variety of short grain rice that her father planted so everyone could learn what it looked like.

"It's always humbling and wonderful to work with organizations like Apple Seeds to feed our kids," she says. "It's my way of giving back, to nurture people with food." This particular Kitchen Table dinner, while a fundraising event for the nonprofit designed to connect great food and great chefs on the local teaching farm, was also truly a family affair. Her dad, nephew and son, three generations of Phoumivongs, plated food with her in the back.

"We had the honor of featuring Chef Phoumivong, an incredible chef and food scientist and restaurant owner," says Mary Thompson of Apple Seeds. "She curated a fabulous experience incorporating food grown at Apple Seeds, as well as on her family farm, that told the story of rice through her Laotian heritage."

Thompson said the meal incorporated fresh produce, authentic ingredients and spices and that the overall effect "really highlighted a shared appreciation of farmers being the backbone of culture."

Friends say Phoumivong planned the meal months in advance with extraordinary care. Watching it come to fruition was special for those involved.

"One of my favorite Noy moments was just a few months ago, watching her conduct the orchestra that was the kitchen during her Apple Seeds dinner," Margie Alsbrook says. "It was such a Noy scene: her father and son working to plate these amazing dishes, while her ex-husband and another friend made sure hot ingredients came out on time, and other volunteers were flowing around, working hard to make her plans and her flavors come to life.

"Noy is always able to bring people together and bring out the best in them along the way ... it is one of her many, many strengths."

Phoumivong is a regular volunteer with Apple Seeds, but the organization was extra grateful for this culmination of her time, dedication and vision of food in a dinner that benefited children all across our region. Proceeds support educational opportunities for students and access to fresh food.

A SAFE PLACE TO LAND

Noy Phoumivong's passion for food comes from a lot of time cooking at home with her mother. As a first-generation immigrant, about 99 percent of their meals were made from scratch, she says. They always kept a backyard garden, and as a little girl, it was standard fare to go to the cattle farm to select a cow to butcher.

"Making meals and having gatherings are important," Phoumivong says. They would have large, extended-family gatherings at least once every couple of weeks, spending their time together cooking, eating and sitting around the dinner table to talk. "I grew up with that, and cooking was an extension of it."

Her family arrived in the United States in 1979, immigrating with the help of the Catholic Church through the refugee program when Noy was just 3 years old. The Vietnam War had just ended and, as the Communist state took over in Laos, her family's priority was to get their children to a place that would ensure safety and education. They settled down in Clovis, N.M., which is about an hour's drive from Texas.

Noy and her three siblings would attend private Catholic school, where they spoke English during the day, and then return to their home, where they spoke Laotian and ate Laotian food with their Buddhist parents in the evening; her father was the sort of monk who could have a family, she says.

That phase of life seemed typical to her, Phoumivong says, since she was surrounded by friends who lived in the Hispanic community and spoke a second language themselves.

Although immigrating could be a lonely and isolating prospect, she had extended family that lived in various parts of the U.S. Some of her cousins lived near enough to be regular playmates for outdoor adventures riding bicycles, fishing and foraging in the area of New Mexico that was not what the average person thinks -- less arid, more forest-filled.

"Looking back, it was great, my dad taught me tricks that now I wish I had paid more attention to," Phoumivong says. While foraging, he would show her how to find "purslane, watercress, bamboo. So many things are edible that you don't notice in the woods unless someone points it out."

Her family moved Noy and her siblings to Arkansas when she was 8 years old for the chance to get into the public school system, which they felt would be a better environment for her brother.

In third grade at Jones Elementary School in Springdale, Noy was one of only two Asian children in the school at the time and was singled out for her differences. It was a rude awakening, "like going from a G movie to PG-13," she says. Back then they chalked it up to teasing, but by any accounts, it was bullying.

Noy was a quiet, studious child who kept to herself and her books. Outside of school they had plenty of relatives nearby to gravitate toward. As she got into junior high and high school, she found a set of friends who shared her interests in science clubs and quiz bowls.

Lifelong friend Sarah King got to know Noy there and was instantly impressed with the level of snacks that she would bring to quiz bowl practice.

"Not like Little Debbies, but stuff like crudites with radishes carved into peacocks," King says. "Of course she's an excellent cook, but she has that same approach to life. She's always finding new flavors and putting so much heart into the little details that add spice to a meal and life."

By 10th and 11th grade, and well before the culinary world became glamorous with the rise of Food Network, Noy knew she wanted to cook for a living.

"As a chef, you're very creative," she says. "There are no boundaries with what you can do with food."

Her parents were disappointed that she chose a vocational field, given that she had such excellent grades and could have had her choice of career, but her mind was made up. Noy surveyed the large variety of culinary schools on the East Coast and was accepted to two. She arrived at Johnson and Wales in Charleston, S.C., choosing it for its excellent reputation and warm climate.

"It was my first time I had gone away from home," she says. Her childhood didn't include many sleepovers or field trips, keeping her a little more sheltered to that point. "It was another big jolt to the system to be away from everyone, but I was excited about the adventure."

DISCRIMINATING TASTES

The first lesson of culinary school was to acclimate to its extremely regimented schedule and operations.

"It was military precise," Phoumivong says. "You had to have all of your uniform in order. You'd be sent home if it was not, and it was hard to catch up."

Her love of all things learning served her well, keeping her on top of the extensive study of knives and their many culinary uses, ingredients and techniques. When it came to the exceptionally difficult French technique, a class in which the hard-to-please instructor had a habit of making students weep, Phoumivong was the only one to make an A.

Chef Chris Nealy met her at Johnson and Wales. Amidst all the culinary labs and academic classes they shared, "what stuck out about her was her work ethic and attention to detail," he says. "She was willing to jump in and try anything, and she had a sense of humor."

Once Noy found out what Chris was cooking and eating in his dorm, she was appalled, Nealy says. She said that if he paid for groceries, she would make the meals around there. Nealy happily agreed and became a bit of a student of Noy's as she shared recipes and techniques for Asian cuisine, introducing him to new ingredients and markets.

"That helped shape my culinary palette and my mind, things that I would have never been exposed to," Nealy says. "She is someone I call upon for career and culinary advice to this day."

When facing a difficult technique to master, Noy would hunker down and work through a textbook in nine days, prepare herself with plans A, B and C, and then study with her roommates some more.

"When I didn't do well, whether that was on a dish or an exam, I used to beat myself up about it," Phoumivong says. "I really strived. That upbringing pushed me (that you've) got to be great at education, and you have strikes against you as an immigrant and a female."

Noy worked in fast food locations all through culinary school. Once she was done with her training, she returned to Arkansas to regroup. But in her world, that meant holding down three jobs -- a bakery in the morning; weekends at what was then known as Magnolia Gardens, a bed and breakfast and popular wedding venue; as well as Marketplace Grill, a location that all local chefs seem to go through.

Pretty soon Noy had her first job offer from the corporate world. Accepting a role in Marriott's hospitality division as catering director took her to Kansas City.

BIONIC WOMAN

Moving up to a much larger kitchen came with a different level of responsibility and professionalism that extended well beyond what she set on plates. As a woman in her early 20s, Noy began to learn how to communicate with people in all departments, from the dishwasher to the head of legal. She also had to lean heavily on that ingrained organization and time management.

"We had 19 events go on all day long," she says. "(Some of) those were small catering events with coffee, but others were big receptions for 500 people. I just remember thinking '19 events? How do we do it all?'"

But anyone who knows her well thinks this level of juggling is par for the course.

"She has this mind that can cut through the Gordian Knot that is modern life," Margie Alsbrook says. "'Noy Time' is immune to the laws of physics, because it seems like she gets four times as much done as the average human."

After a while Noy returned to the more traditional culinary side when she became executive chef for a brand new restaurant that served Asian-inspired, fusion meals. She relished the chance to create again and loved being the maker of the menus.

Two years into the gig, Noy's sister came to visit her in Kansas City. As they drove home late one night, Noy saw blue lights on the interstate. All she remembers before the impact was her sister yelling out "There's a car going the wrong way!"

When the car was upside down, Noy recalls a flashlight in her face and a voice saying "You're going to be all right, we're going to get you out of there." Then brief flashes of waking up in the hospital as alternately her brother, older sister, mom, dad or boyfriend stood vigil over her.

The culprit was a drunk driver who was being chased by police. The head-on collision caused Noy's car to roll down an embankment, then she and her sister had to be extracted from the car. The pair had such devastating traumas that they had to be taken to separate hospitals, since one couldn't handle the level of need between them.

Noy's first week in the ICU was touch and go because she had sustained such massive injuries, especially to her hips and legs. One doctor said they had never seen anybody with so many broken bones survive.

It took four more weeks before she was able to transition out of the ICU to a regular hospital room. Life was completely turned upside down. Noy and her sister moved back in with their parents as they began to recover and rethink what might be next for them.

"I was told I would not walk again, but I said, 'Let's figure this out,'" Noy says. That was project No. 1. "You find your way through it."

Phoumivong underwent 11 surgeries; that's why she jokes that she has so much metal in her. Then there was physical therapy, lots of it. As her family encouraged her and the drive for independence kept the fire lit within, Noy made progress. But it wasn't straight upward.

"There are days you just sit and think about what you can't do anymore," she says. "But there were those bright spots."

With her sister also recovering and using a wheelchair as well, the two knew they were getting stronger when they began challenging each other to wheelchair races around the block -- laughing at each other for picking routes that could bang up their now-sure-to-be-temporary rides.

Her friends, though awed, were not surprised by her determination and grit.

"Noy has a toughness that's not showy or announced, it's just there," Ryan Swartzlander says. While Noy was still recovering from the car wreck, she would meet up to play tennis against him. "I don't know how much pain she was in at the time. I imagine it was far more than she let on, but she always battled to stay competitive, even though just walking at the time seemed like a real effort for her.

"She embodies the phrase small but mighty. She's one of the friendliest, most generous people you'll meet, but she will not be pushed around."

As Noy reflected on what to do with her life next, she acknowledged that returning to life as a chef, where she would stand for 60-80 hours a week, might not be feasible. She chose to return to school, attending the University of Arkansas to earn a food science degree that would take her on to jobs at Simmons Foods, Tyson and eventually back to Simmons again.

Fifteen years after the wreck, two sets of friends recruited Phoumivong to try out for roller derby. It ignited her curiosity. She wanted to see if she could do it. If she could, that would be the pinnacle of recovery. Her friend Sarah King went with her to one of the open practices.

"I was terrified and thought I was going to vomit, but Noy had that sparkle in her eye," King says. "Noy went on to be big in the derby scene. Her name was Anger Management, and she'd get out there up against women twice her size with absolutely no fear. I think it was one of the things she did to show that the accident wasn't the boss."

She kept up the role of Anger Management for five years.

"Noy is unstoppable," King says. "Adversity seems to make her even more determined to wring every drop out of life."

