MOTOR SPORTS

Wreck gives Gibbs a win

Ty Gibbs wrecked teammate Brandon Jones out of the lead in the third overtime of Saturday's Xfinity Series in a controversial victory that had the Martinsville Speedway crowd booing Gibbs. When the 20-year-old grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs went to victory lane, fans chanted "thank you, Grandpa," to spoil the celebration. The victory moved Gibbs into next week's Xfinity Series championship finale, where he will race against three Chevrolet drivers from JR Motorsports. Had Gibbs stayed in second behind Jones, the victory for Jones would have put two Toyotas from JGR in the championship finale. Instead, Jones failed to qualify and Justin Allgaier took the fourth spot to join his teammates Josh Berry and Noah Gragson in next Saturday's winner-take-all finale.

FOOTBALL

Cowboys promote RB

The Dallas Cowboys signed rookie running back Malik Davis to the active roster Saturday, an indication Ezekiel Elliott won't play against Chicago. Elliott is doubtful with a right knee injury after taking a hard hit in last week's 24-6 victory over Detroit. The two-time rushing champ has missed just one game due to injury in his six-plus seasons. Davis, an undrafted player from Florida, would be making his NFL debut after spending the first seven weeks on the practice squad. Tight end Sean McKeon also was signed off the practice squad.

Titans' Tannehill out

Rookie quarterback Malik Willis will make his first NFL start Sunday for the Tennessee Titans in Houston against the Texans. The Titans downgraded 11-year veteran Ryan Tannehill on Saturday from questionable to out because of illness and the right ankle he injured in last week's win over Indianapolis. Tannehill missed only one snap but left the stadium wearing a walking boot. He did not practice Wednesday or Friday for the Titans (4-2). Willis was the 86th pick overall in the third round in April with the Titans trading up to draft the quarterback out of Liberty. Willis has appeared in two games this season, mopping up in Tennessee's Week 2 loss in Buffalo and last week when he also had two snaps with Tannehill on the field. Tannehill hasn't missed a start since the seventh game of the 2019 season. He's currently tied with George Blanda for the most wins by a quarterback through their first four seasons with the franchise at 36.

Steelers without K Boswell

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without kicker Chris Boswell for today's game against the Philadelphia Eagles after he injured his groin late in the week. Boswell showed up on the injury report Friday and had been listed as questionable before being downgraded to out Saturday afternoon. The Steelers signed Nick Sciba, who was with the Steelers this summer in training camp. He played in college at Wake Forest.

GOLF

Johnson's team in LIV final

Dustin Johnson's season of big LIV money will finish with another seven-figure check. Johnson and his 4Aces GC team are one of four squads that will play in the finals of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf team championship today, with $16 million -- $4 million for each of the four players -- awaiting the winning roster in the season-ending event at Doral. Johnson's team got there by beating Cleeks GC 2-1 on Saturday, with the winning point coming when Pat Perez and Talor Gooch held off Graeme McDowell and Richard Bland in extra holes. Also headed to the final: Cameron Smith and Punch GC, which topped Sergio Garcia and Firebirds GC 2-1; the Louis Oosthuizen-captained Stinger GC, which won when Oosthuizen beat Bryson DeChambeau in 23 holes to seal a 2-1 win over Crusher GC; and the Brooks Koepka-captained Smash GC, which beat Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Majesticks GC 3-0.

Two share Bermuda lead

Seamus Power knows the wind and Port Royal well enough to realize he'd better do his scoring early. He did just that Saturday, added a few birdies late and had another 6-under 65 to share the lead with Ben Griffin in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Power holed a 30-foot birdie putt on the daunting par-3 16th and made a 12-foot birdie on the par-5 17th to atone for his lone mistake, a double bogey on the par-3 13th. Griffin followed the same script in a strong wind with three birdies to open his round. He kept his approach under the wind on the 18th to 5 feet for birdie and a 66. They were at 18-under 195. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) and Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) are both at 11-under 202 overall. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) shot a 68 for the third consecutive day and is at 9-under 204.

Smith tops Portugal field

Jordan Smith will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Portugal Masters after staying atop the leaderboard for a third consecutive day. The Englishman shot 9-under 62 after eagling the par-4 15th hole and making eight birdies to go with a sole bogey on Saturday at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course. Gavin Green of Malaysia, who shared the lead with Smith entering the day, is still his nearest chaser after his 64.

TENNIS

Top-ranked xxxx ousted

Felix Auger-Aliassime extended his perfect career record against top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz to win 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals at the Swiss Indoors on Saturday. The ninth-ranked Canadian improved to 3-0 against the U.S. Open champion and ran his overall win streak to 12 matches in October. Alcaraz created the first break-point chance faced by Auger-Aliassime all week in Basel, but could not take it in what proved to be the final game. Auger-Aliassime clinched with a service winner and will seek his third straight title in Sunday's final against another 19-year-old, Holger Rune.

Ty Gibbs right, and track president Clay Campbell, left, pose with the trophy in Victory Lane after Gibbs won the NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Martinsville Speedway, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Martinsville, Va. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)



Brandon Jones (19) races Ty Gibbs (54) out of Turn 4 during the NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Martinsville Speedway, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Martinsville, Va. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

