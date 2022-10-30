100 years ago

Oct. 30, 1922

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A series of "best laws" dealing with all women's subjects, including marriage, divorce, guardianship of children, married women's property rights, jury service and women in industry, are now being drafted by the Legislative Department of the National Woman's party for presentation to all state legislatures. These laws, taken from actual laws now in force in one or more states, which form the highest standard of equality now in existence will be presented to the conference of state and national officers of the party.

50 years ago

Oct. 30, 1972

• Five candidates for Position 6 on the city Board of Directors met Sunday with the Broadway Neighborhood Association, and all of them sympathized with the group's goal of stopping further commercialization along Broadway. The Association which was formed to halt the rezoning of property in the area wants to preserve the area for single-family dwellings, apartments and some institutions. It opposes any rezoning of property higher than E-1 quiet business.

25 years ago

Oct. 30, 1997

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County will have three times as many jail cells next year, but county officials may not budget enough money to operate the new jail at full capacity. The $15 million jail has been in the planning stages for five years. It could cost the county twice as much to operate as the old jail. County Judge Clyde Cummings told a sheriff's advisory committee Wednesday that he estimated the 1998 county budget is already $2 million in the red because of anticipated jail expenses... Voters approved a half-cent sales tax two years ago to build the jail, but that will expire next year and legally can only pay for jail construction, not operations... The existing jail can hold 118 prisoners, and Sheriff Andy Lee said people are released daily in a "revolving door circus" to keep within legal capacity.

10 years ago

Oct. 30, 2012

• The Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission on Tuesday approved the purchase of 1,375 acres in Benton County known as the Devil's Eyebrow. The property, located north of Beaver Lake and south of the Gateway community, was purchased from The Nature Conservancy of Arkansas for $2.2 million... The name Devil's Eyebrow dates back to 1880, when surveyors were working on the Frisco Railroad. According to an article from the Benton County Pioneer, a publication of the Benton County Historical Society, the ruggedness of the area prompted one railroad employee to say, "Build a railroad through these mountains? You can't do it, man; you can't do it. You might as well try to build a railroad on the Devil's eyebrow as to undertake to build one in such a place."