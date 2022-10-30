Pastor to rebuild homes, families





On a small quiet street in east Pine Bluff, homes that once breathed life into a vibrant Pine Bluff community now sit abandoned. Like many neighborhoods in Pine Bluff, nuisances were becoming more of the norm as rotted flooring and sunken ceilings were invading the structures of unkempt homes.

Californian, author and television personality Matt Mosler was living in Little Rock when he said God called him to pastor. Joining the New Life Church in 2014, Mosler said he felt called to be a campus pastor in Pine Bluff that launched in 2017.

"When we felt called to move to Pine Bluff, we were living in Little Rock, and we wanted to understand everything about the Pine Bluff community," said Mosler. "The biggest problem that we identified was the dissolution of the family, so we made it our mission to get families back together, people back to work and [to] restore hope in the community."

Mosler said there was also a noticeable amount of blight in the city, and he was given the vision to restore life to those old homes. From that vision, Home Again Pine Bluff was born through Beautiful Feet Ministries, a nonprofit corporation.

"We can't rebuild Pine Bluff without rebuilding families and restoring hope," said Mosler, who added that he believes the government cannot do such work, and it is up to the church, individuals and communities.

Mosler partnered with his best friend of 42 years, Rob Withers, who retired and moved to Pine Bluff and oversees the construction and is also the visionary for the home designs, as well as FBT Bank & Mortgage Executive Vice President Lance Nutt. Now four homes on East Eighth Avenue are either fully renovated or currently being renovated with a goal to complete the entire block by next year.

"We have completed and delivered the first two homes on East Eighth Avenue to two wonderful families," said Withers, who noted that it took the group about four to six months to complete the homes that were donated to them.

Renovation began on their third home in January and was completed earlier this year, while several other homes on East Eighth Avenue are in the early phases of reconstruction.

"We are working with the city and other local agencies to acquire additional property to develop into neighborhoods," said Withers. "The goal is three houses in 2022, four houses in 2023 and eventually a change that is contagious for years to come."

The Home Again Program is designed to take families from poverty to self-sufficiency. The homes are offered under short-term rental agreements with home ownership as the end goal. Interested applicants can meet with Mosler at the church.

"We have a conversation with them, what's required, what we're seeking, the time frame and then we have a board that will review those applications and [make] a selection," said Withers. "Our requirement is that you have to have a job."

The advisory board consists of Joe Spadoni, Angela Roby, Vince Edwards, Therese Free, Chris Rittenhouse, Doug Cahill, Ben Cadlett and Keidra Burrell. Besides Withers, the board of directors includes Mitch Mosler, James Brugner, David Perry and Jim Miller.

Withers said their primary focus is on families rather than a single person.

"We will renovate homes and rent them to individuals who are employed, active in church, pursue and complete personal growth classes, and actively work toward self-sufficiency," said Mosler. "Renters will pay a below-market rental rate for about two years, after which they will be able to purchase the property for half of the appraised value. This is a huge step in building personal equity for the future."

Mosler said by renting the homes below market rate, the group encourages the families to save the extra $300 to $400 in a savings account. The homes are then financed through FBT Bank & Mortgage.

"Make your money work for you," he said. "Don't use it to show; use it to grow."

One block at a time, Mosler said he also has plans to build an entire subdivision on the east side of town to attract certified teachers and police officers.

"How do we get teachers to come to a place like Pine Bluff? My daughter is a teacher. [We] tried to get her to come here, and she said the money is really bad, there's no place to live and crime is a big concern," said Mosler.

With 34 lots donated to Home Again Pine Bluff near Lowes across the street from the Pines Mall, Mosler said 34 homes will be built with a $25,000 grant for every police officer and school teacher.

"We'll give them a $25,000 grant. We'll build them a house from the ground up, and the grant will help them buy the house with equity already in it," said Mosler. "These young teachers coming to Pine Bluff can get a new home built, have equity in their house and have a police officer next to them, which adds to the safety and security of the neighborhood."

Mosler said FBT Bank will finance the home loan, and the money will go back into the program, building three to four homes at a time.

"We will keep pouring in until all the homes are built," said Withers. "We're going to sell them for what it cost us to build them. We're not trying to make a profit."

"The unique thing about us is nobody draws a salary in our organization, so it's not like when we get the grant [and] a chunk of that is gone to salary," Mosler added.

Withers said they could build all 34 homes for approximately $500,000. They also receive generous donations like appliances, water heaters and bathroom sinks, as well as help from volunteers and contractors who contribute labor.

"We try to be as sufficient as we can wherever we can to get people to donate, kick in and be part of this initiative," said Withers, who added that this project brings him joy.

On Wednesday, FBT Bank & Mortgage and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) awarded $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Home Again Pine Bluff. Melanie Dill, community and economic development product manager of FHLB Dallas, presented the check in front of the newest rehabilitated home.

Home Again Pine Bluff plans to use the funds toward its financial education, parenting and homeownership counseling services. The giving does not stop there. Dill said they have many programs and grants for their members regarding home ownership and new constructions that will benefit Pine Bluff through the Home Again Program.

According to Dill, their affordable housing program can award up to $750,000 in grant funding for new construction projects if the homes are going to be benefiting low-income households. They also have a down payment assistance program of up to $11,000 that goes to the family.

"Our heart is homeownership, and affordable housing is all about what we do at the Federal Home Loan Bank, so this really ties in well with what our mission is," said Dill.

Mosler said many Pine Bluff residents struggle to overcome the poverty cycle due to low wages and living expenses that are too high to justify a break up with government assistance.

"What we are doing is a huge step in building personal equity for the future," said Mosler. "Not only have you redone the house, but you've changed the culture of a neighborhood. Community is the secret weapon."

For more information contact Mosler at 501-352-3465.

Pastor Matt Mosler of New Life Church of Pine Bluff founded Home Again Pine Bluff, a home rehab program that helps families become homeowners. (Special to the Commercial)











Gallery: Pine Bluff home, before and after







