PREP FB: Greenwood holds high-powered Pulaski Academy in check in 33-23 win

GREENWOOD – Greenwood assistant coaches Josh Holloway and Jason Gill breathed a big sigh of relief after Friday's 33-23 win over Pulaski Academy.

Greenwood's defense stopped 7-of-9 fourth-down tries by the Bruins, and the onside kick return team recovered all four of Pulaski Academy's on-side kick tries.

They are the two main ingredients in slowing down the Bruins' prolific offense.

"My kids really showed up tonight," said Gill, the defensive coordinator. "That's what Greenwood kids do, they show up on big nights. I couldn't be more proud of them. My staff did an awesome job getting the kids prepared, the help teams, if you're not here you don't see it all. It's awesome when it all comes together. I can't be more proud of the defense, and the team."

The fourth-down stops along with the on-side kick recoveries gave Greenwood a rare starting possession that averaged the Pulaski Academy 48.

The practices during the week for the defense focused more on the mental aspect of facing a team that routinely never punts.

"I don't think it changed our preparation," Gill said. "You've just got to get it in their mind that they are going for it on fourth down. I don't know that we did anything different practice-wise. We just stressed to them how important fourth downs were. A team that wants to do that and they give our offense a short field, and I know they've had a lot of success doing it. I couldn't be more proud of the kids tonight."

The defense also forced four turnovers, two of which were on fourth down.

Brady Pettigrew recovered a first-quarter fumble, Landon Nelms intercepted a pass in the third quarter, Kaleb Garner recovered a fourth-quarter fumble, and Isaiah Arrington intercepted a pass with 1:35 left that sealed the win.

"These kids are bought in," Gill said. "They're Greenwood kids and do their job. They know when they do their job special things happen. It's a testament to their hard work."

Aiden Kennon recovered two on-side kicks, and Gage Hanna and Kaleb Garner each recovered one.

"Coach Holloway, I can't say enough," Greenwood coach Chris Young said. "You have no idea what a special teams coordinator goes through playing P.A. The time and preparation that he put in on the on-side kicks, and our kids were really prepared. It was a difference in the ball game."

Play of the Game

Greenwood's defense stopped Pulaski Academy on 7-of-9 fourth-down attempts.

One of the bigger ones was midway through the fourth quarter, four plays after the Bulldogs had taken a 30-23 lead.

Pulaski Academy was backed up to its own 31 and on a fourth-and-three situation, Cash Archer stopped running back Kenny Jordan for a loss of three yards which Brady Mackey finished up.

"That left tackle, he's a great player, and he was on me all night, and it just felt good to make a play when it matters the most which is the fourth down," Archer said. "It was a big stop. We were up a score and got the ball back. It felt great."

Greenwood's defense yielded just a lone touchdown in the second half in six possessions by Pulaski Academy.

"The whole week we've been preparing like crazy," Archer said. "We were fired up. We were ready. We gave up 15 points in the first half, and one touchdown in the second. I thought we played amazing."

Player of the Game

Junior linebacker Kaleb Garner recovered a fumble with 10:22 left, and Greenwood took a 30-23 lead five plays later on Kane Archer's 14-yard touchdown pass to Grant Karnes. Pulaski Academy quarterback Brandon Cobb scrambled and had a first down when defensive back Storm Scherrey knocked the ball loose with Garner recovering at the 43.

It was one of four turnovers forced by Greenwood's defense.

"It was awesome," Garner said. "I really expected it to be a shootout, but obviously it wasn't. Our defense played awesome and our onside kick team, they've got a single one. We had a ton of turnovers. We just played awesome."

Garner also had three tackles for loss on Friday, including two in the fourth quarter. He also recovered of four on-side kick attempts by Pulaski Academy.

It marked the second game in three weeks in which the Greenwood defense was stellar against explosive offenses, first against Lake Hamilton and on Friday against Pulaski Academy, which entered the game ranked No. 3 in the state overall and No. 1 in Class 6A.

"Last time our defense was talked about, we allowed zero points," Garner said. "We step up as underdogs. We don't like that stuff. If we're not favored, we're going to win the game."

Garner just recently moved into the starting line.

"With injuries, I've just fell into a spot," Garner said. "I feel like I've taken advantage."

Injury Report

Greenwood quarterback Hunter Houston and Pulaski Academy quarterback Kel Busby were knocked out of the game on Friday with hard hits and did not return although both are expected to be ready on Friday. Greenwood defensive back Braden Skaggs returned to the playing field on Friday after suffering a broken collarbone earlier this season.

Notable

Greenwood quarterback Hunter Houston threw for 250 yards and a touchdown on Friday and has now thrown for 6,188 yards and 56 touchdowns in his career to become the first Greenwood quarterback to eclipse the 6,000-yard mark since Tyler Wilson completed his career in 2007. ... Greenwood scored 33 points and had 393 yards on Friday, which was 13 points and 88 yards below their season average. ... Pulaski Academy scored 23 points and had 462 yards on Friday, which was 30 points and 175 yards below their season average. ... Greenwood had 14 plays of more than 10 yards on Friday, and Pulaski Academy at 15. ... After both teams scored on their opening possessions of the game, each went four series without scoring. ... Greenwood extended its home winning streak to 55-straight games, and the Bulldogs will play two games at home in the playoffs after a first-round bye.

Up next

Greenwood wrapped up the top seed in the Class 6A playoffs and home-field advantage throughout and can win the 6A-West outright with a win at Little Rock Christian (7-2, 5-2) on Friday. Pulaski Academy (8-1, 6-1) will host Lake Hamilton (8-1, 6-1) on Friday with the winner earning the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.