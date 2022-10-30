PREP FB: Ozark rebounds from loss to crush Gravette in 4A-1 clash

OZARK -- The disappointment from the week before still lingered, but it was a little more tolerable Friday night after a bounce-back win for the Ozark Hillbillies.

After a road loss to 4A-1 Conference champion Elkins a week ago, Ozark rebounded for a 42-7 victory against Gravette. The Hillbillies put together a complete team effort with their high-powered offense scoring often, with their defense scoring a touchdown and their special teams recovering two fumbles on kickoffs.

"This is a win we wanted and it's always good to win," Ozark coach Jeremie Burns said. "I was proud of the effort coming off that loss. We played much better this time around. We'll take this momentum into the next game then into the playoffs now."

Todd Williams recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff for Ozark. Just two plays later, the Hillbillies were up 7-0 with senior running back Eli Masingale finishing it with a 14-yard rush.

Ozark (6-3, 5-1) didn't take full control of the game until the second quarter and into the second half. Senior quarterback Landon Wright broke a 7-7 tie with a 44-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter. Masingale scored on a 3-yard touchdown for a 21-7 halftime advantage. He then capped a one-play drive in the third quarter with a 73-yard touchdown and a 28-7 lead. The Hillbillies didn't look back after that.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Junior defensive back Todd Williams loves watching game film. He watches so much on a given week, it might not even be from any team Ozark will play. It worked out for him Friday night. He jumped a route on a trick play for a 75-yard return for a touchdown going untouched into the end zone using his quickness. Gravette ran a trick play with a mass substitution with one receiver staying near the sidelines faking going off the field, attempting for that player to go uncovered.

Williams said he saw a similar play from another high school team on YouTube, so it didn't fool him. The score gave Ozark a 35-7 lead in the fourth quarter.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Masingale was asked to carry the ball early and often for Ozark, and he was more than up to the task. He displayed his power and speed combo all game. He finished with 154 yards on 14 carries with three touchdowns. He scored the first of the game from 14-yards out, giving Ozark a 7-0 lead. He then pushed out the lead with a 3-yard score and a 21-7 edge. He saved his best rush for his last on the night, a 73-yard touchdown run. That gave Ozark a 28-7 lead in the third quarter.

INJURY REPORT

Ozark senior guard Hunter Collums returned from injury to help bolster the offensive line after being out of action.

NOTABLE

Ozark recovered two fumbles on kickoffs in the game with Williams recovering one and Gavin Gilbreth coming away with another. ... Wright finished the game 7-of-12 passing for 74 yards to go with his 126 yards on the ground on just 10 carries with one going for a score. ... The Hillbillies' defense allowed just 266 yards in the game and issued just 4.5 yards a play while having a second-half shutout. ... The quick-striking Ozark offense had two drives go for touchdowns requiring two or fewer plays. ... Williams led all Ozark receivers with one catch for 41 yards on a pitch pass. ... The win puts Ozark in the driver's seat for the conference's No. 2 seed for the playoffs. ... Wright had a 34-yard touchdown rush called back because of a penalty on a drive that ended with a punt.

UP NEXT

Ozark closes out the regular season with one final 4A-1 Conference contest against Huntsville (2-7, 2-4) on the road. Huntsville is coming off back-to-back wins against Berryville at home and over Green Forest on the road.