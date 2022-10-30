Prep sports roundup

Bentonville 45, Springdale 7

Carter Nye threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Bentonville raced past Springdale in a 7A-West Conference matchup at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium.

Nye completed 20 of 30 passes for 291 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Brown to cap the game's opening drive with 8:40 left in the first quarter and put the Tigers (8-1, 6-0) en route to victory. He hit J.J. Spafford with an 18-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter and added a 6-yard touchdown run.

Josh Ficklin added touchdown runs of 1 and 9 yards, both in the first quarter, as Bentonville claimed an early 21-0 lead. Springdale (1-8, 1-5) had its only score moments later when Za'Marion Manuel returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.

Bentonville made it a 38-7 score at halftime with a 25-yard field goal by Logan Tymeson. The Tigers' final score came with 3:49 left in the third quarter when Kyle Dougherty returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown.

Brown had eight receptions for 137 yards to lead Bentonville's receiving corps, while Spafford added eight catches for 83 yards. The Tigers outgained the Bulldogs by a 465-137 margin as Springdale was limited to just 40 yards rushing.

Bentonville closes out the regular season by hosting Bentonville West in a game that will determine the 7A-West Conference's top seed.

Mountain Home 43,

Van Buren 42

Cade Yates' 12-yard touchdown run and Brady Barnett's two-point conversion run with 48 seconds left completed a wild Mountain Home comeback as the Bombers defeated Van Buren and kept their playoff hopes alive.

Van Buren (1-8, 1-6) led 42-15 at halftime after Malichi Henry's 6-yard touchdown pass reception late in the first half before Mountain Home (2-7, 2-5) rallied. Barnett caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Chenowith, then Barrett Miller returned an interception 24 yards for a score to pull the Bombers within 42-28 before the third quarter ended.

Barnett then caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Yates with 7:45 remaining before Yates scrambled for his late score. Barnett kept the ball on the two-point conversion with a run out of the Wildcat formation and scored to put Mountain Home in front.

Van Buren, which led by 28 points on three occasions, drove to the Mountain Home 44 before throwing four incomplete passes as time expired. The loss eliminated the Pointers from playoff contention.

Alma 59, Dardanelle 14

Joe Trusty threw for 213 yards and four touchdowns Friday to lead the Airedales.

Alma (6-3, 3-3 5A-West) rolled up 551 yards of offense while holding the Sand Lizards to just 33 yards in the final half. Alma's 59 points are the most points ever scored in a single game, breaking the previous mark of 58 set in 1968 against Farmington.

Trusty got the Airedales going with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Schlegel. He hit Schlegel from 39 yards out later to make it 12-0. Schlegel caught four passes for 73 yards.

Trusty, who finished with 120 yards rushing, added a 15-yard touchdown run right before the half to give the Airedales a 32-14 lead at the break.

Dardanelle quarterback Drew Vegan passed for one score and ran for another.

Trenton Thompson added the final touchdown run with a 39-yard scamper.

Harrison 56, Clarksville 0

Braden Long scored three of his four rushing touchdowns in the first quarter as Harrison made quick work of winless Clarksville during 5A-West action at Clarksville.

Long finished with 130 yards on just nine carries for the Goblins (6-3, 3-2), who clinch a playoff berth with a win and are still in a hunt for a No. 2 seed and a home playoff game. He scored on runs of 16, 5 and 39 yards, while Mason Ketterman ran 13 yards for one score and threw 37-yard pass to Lucas Dean for another to give Harrison a 35-0 cushion after one quarter.

Dean and Long each had a 35-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to make it a 49-0 halftime score. Harrison's final score came on a 31-yard run by Caleb Brumley, while the Goblins held Clarksville (0-9, 0-6) to 40 yards total offense, including a minus-14 yards on the ground.

Harrison closes out its regular season with a home game against Pea Ridge, while Clarksville travels to Dardanelle.

Farmington 49,

Pea Ridge 16

The Cardinals did all their damage in the first half and rolled to a 5A-West Conference win to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Trailing 7-0, Farmington (6-3, 4-2) ran off four straight touchdowns to seize control of the game. Quarterback Sam Wells hit Peyton Funk on a 10-yard scoring strike to get the scoring started, then the Cardinals scored three straight rushing touchdowns by Luke Elsik, Russell Hodge and Wells.

Farmington also got a defensive touchdown as Charlie Mobley returned an interception 47 yards.

Wells was 10-of-16 passing for 192 yards and two touchdowns, and Hodge finished with 105 yards on nine carries and two scores.

Gavin Dixon was 20-of-39 for 221 yards and two touchdowns for Pea Ridge (3-6, 1-5).

The Cardinals travel to Highway 62 rival Prairie Grove next week with a postseason berth on the line. Pea Ridge will travel to Harrison in the season finale.

Lamar 36, Clinton 20

The Warriors rallied from a first-quarter deficit to knock off Clinton in a big 4A-4 Conference clash.

Lamar (7-2, 5-2) kept its hopes of earning the No. 2 playoff seed from the conference heading into Friday's clash with Central Arkansas Christian.

Damien Hendrix rushed for 213 yards and Lee Harkreader scored four touchdowns for the Warriors, who rushed for 418 yards. Jarrett Dalton added 122 yards rushing for Lamar.

Clinton fell to 6-3, 4-3 with the loss.

Booneville 64, Lavaca 27

Booneville rushed for 649 yards in a 3A-1 Conference win.

The Bearcats got 226 yards on 16 carries from Cody Elliott including touchdown runs of 73 and 13 yards. Dax Goff ran for 217 yards and four touchdowns on runs of 54, 34, 3, and 15 yards. Trace Hall added 109 yards on 13 carries, scoring on runs of 34 and 4 yards.

Jace Washburn accounted for the final touchdown on a 14-yard run.

Lavaca's Myles Brown also had a big night, completing 22 of 37 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns and one interception for the Arrows.

Andrew Johnson caught 8 passes for 161 yards, Fisher Martin had five grabs for 61 yards and a touchdown, and Jimmy Barron had seven catches for 52 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bearcats (7-2, 5-1) clinch the two seed for Conference 3A-1. The Golden Arrows (6-3, 3-3) have league top seed Charleston remaining but are assured of making the playoffs.

Huntsville 45,

Green Forest 41

Amos Mayes' 25-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Litterell snapped a 29-29 tie early in the fourth quarter, and Huntsville went on to defeat Green Forest in 4A-1 Conference action at Green Forest.

Mayes added a two-point conversion pass to Litterell to give the Eagles (2-7, 2-5) a 37-29 lead, but Isaiah Fraga's 12-yard touchdown run pulled Green Forest within 37-35 with 7:04 remaining. Mayes then threw his fourth touchdown of the game, a 36-yarder to Kouper Shepherd, and hit Litterell again with a two-point pass to give Huntsville a 45-35 cushion.

The Tigers (1-8, 0-6) did get a 31-yard touchdown pass from Fraga to Joel Salgado with under a minute remaining, but the Eagles recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Green Forest led 22-21 at halftime after Ridge Gordon-Swofford's 3-yard run and two-point conversion pass to Fraga, but Kolby Phillips' 1-yard run and Mayes' two-point pass to Shepherd gave Huntsville a 29-22 cushion with 8:13 left in the third quarter. The Tigers then tied the game when Gordon-Swofford scored on a 1-yard run with 3:21 left in the third quarter.

Mansfield 41,

Cedarville 8

Fisher Willsey rushed for 178 yards and 4 touchdowns on 14 carries to lead Mansfield past Cedarville.

Tyler Woolbright added 81 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries for Mansfield (6-3, 3-3), which finished with 315 yards rushing. Quarterback Cole Kindle added balance by completing 12 of 13 passes for 165 yards and 1 touchdown to sophomore receiver Daniel Burton.

Greenland 43, Hackett 8

Max Meredith completed 9 of 10 passes for 139 yards and 1 touchdown to lead Greenland past Hackett.

Tucker Meadors ran for two touchdowns while Zach Holte caught 3 passes for 37 yards to lead the Pirates (6-3, 4-2 3A-1).

Lincoln 49, Berryville 13

Quarterback Drew Moore completed 19 of 24 passes for 167 yards and 4 touchdowns to lead Lincoln past Berryville.

Kale Jones rushed for 160 yards and one touchdown on only nine carries for the Wolves (5-4, 3-3), who produced 359 yards in total offense. Jace Birkes led the receiving corps with 6 catches for 68 yards and one touchdown.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lead Hill 46,

Ozark Catholic 29

Lead Hill claimed a 10-3 lead after one quarter and went on to defeat Ozark Catholic in a game played Friday at Lead Hill.

The Lady Tigers extended their lead to 27-10 at halftime and 34-16 through three quarters.

Clara Mariscotti had 16 points for Ozark Catholic.

Valley Springs 60,

Alpena 44

Valley Springs outscored Alpena 34-16 in the second half and claimed a nonconference victory Friday at home.

Camie Moore had 14 points to lead a trio of players in double figures for the Lady Tigers (3-0), who trailed 28-26 at halftime but outscored Alpena 11-2 in the third quarter and 23-14 in the fourth quarter.

Macy Willis and Savannah Ketchum added 12 points for Valley Springs. Laini Block led Alpena with 20 points while Katherine Rodas chipped in 11.

Ozark Catholic 53,

Mount Judea 23

Ozark Catholic jumped out to a 13-4 lead in the opening quarter and rolled to a victory Thursday over Mount Judea.

Stefany Mendoza had 17 points for the Lady Griffins (3-3), who led 32-9 at halftime and 46-13 after three quarters.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kingston 67,

Ozark Mountain 65

Chism Floyd took a pass from Canton Clark and hit a layup with 1 second remaining to give Kingston a win over Ozark Mountain in a game played at Western Grove.

Kingston trailed 39-25 at halftime, but the Yellowjackets outscored Ozark Mountain 20-8 in the third quarter to pull within 47-45 before making a fourth-quarter comeback.

Floyd finished with 18 points to lead a trio of Kingston players in double figures, while Clark had 13 and Eli Humphreys added 11.

Ozark Catholic 63,

Lead Hill 35

Ozark Catholic jumped out to an 18-8 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a victory Friday at Lead Hill.

Will Buron had 18 points to lead the Griffins (6-0), who led 34-20 at halftime and 57-30 after three quarters. Perrin Lunsford added 16 for Ozark Catholic.

Valley Springs 68,

Alpena 43

Valley Springs outscored Alpena 27-10 in the second quarter to take control and improved to 4-0 with an easy victory at home.

Keyton Carnahan and Kaden Horn had 14 points apiece for the Tigers, who trailed 13-12 after one quarter but used their outburst to claim a 39-23 halftime cushion. Valley Springs added to its lead by outscoring Alpena 24-12 in the third quarter for a 63-35 cushion.

Dason Hensley added 12 points for the Tigers, while Cody Block led Alpena with 25 points.

Ozark Catholic 53,

Mount Judea 23

Ozark Catholic bolted to a 31-2 lead in the first quarter and went on to blow out Mount Judea in a game Thursday night.

Peyton Goldschmidt and Jackson Holmes had 11 points for the Griffins, who led 54-5 at halftime.