Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Oct. 3-7.

HPI River Pointe, LLC., to River Pointe Maumelle, LLC., Lot A, Riverpointe, $40,521,729.

Segraves-Lewis Financial Centre, LLC., to Friends Tours And Travels, Inc., 10901 Financial Centre Pkwy, Little Rock. Tract C-2R, Pyramid Park, $1,800,000.

Amanda Patterson to Mark Miller; Meredith Miller, 9300 Twin Mountain Lane, Roland. Pt SE 6-2N-14W, $1,100,000.

Little Rock 10000 Medical Properties, LLC; CNL Retirement DAS Rodney Parham Little Rock Ark., LP to DD23 Rodney Parham, LLC., L4ARR, Old Forge Replat, $800,000.

Stephen Paulus; Mary Catherine Paulus to Aniket Ashok Malvankar; Ashley Amber Malvankar; The Malvankar Family Trust, 17 Talais Drive, Little Rock. L31 B36, Chenal Valley, $762,000.

Dumont Construction, LLC., to Bradley Jay Isroff; Heather Satterwhite, L57 B136, Chenal Valley, $735,000.

Bernard Thomas McClure; Ann M. McClure to Sidney D. Allen; Trafonda Allen, 212 Maumelle Valley Drive, Maumelle. L109, Osage Terrace, $660,500.

Robert Slattery; Wendy Coffey-Slattery to Kelly McQueen; Michael D. McQueen, 12 Woodsong, Roland. Ls7-8, Woodsong, $659,000.

DSR Homes, LLC., to James Dangar; Lisa Dangar, 923 Valley Creek Point, North Little Rock. L91 B5, Valley Creek, $545,000.

Tony L. Stevenson; Carolyn M. Stevenson to Christrine Anne Mirabal, 446 Chimney Rock Drive, Sherwood. L6 B2, Chimney Rock, $525,000.

James Davenport; Sydney Davenport to John Clinton Roger Musselman; Virginia A. McCray Musselman, 13525 Saddle Hill Drive, Little Rock. L51, Pleasant Heights Phase I, $520,000.

Dickey Family Homes, LLC., to Linda Dobbins, 1120 Tahoe Drive, Maumelle. L3 B26, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase XVIII, $498,000.

Gary M. Smith; Beverly Smith to Terry D. Smith; Martha E. Smith, 110 Upper Ridge Lane, North Little Rock. L72R, Quail Creek Estates Phase 2 Replat, $495,000.

David Mark Frankenberg; Jan M. Frankenberg to Michael S. Stine; Shelli M. Stine, L45 B96, Chenal Valley, $485,000.

Midsouth Property Management, LLC., to Leonard Nethercutt; Judy Nethercutt, L1755, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 24B, $470,000.

Stroman's, Inc., to Peter Sidarous; Sara Hanna, 901 John Barrow Road, Little Rock. L2, Kellwood, $450,000.

Michael Cleveland; Becki Cleveland to William Mayden; Rae Ann Marden, 104 River Valley Loop, Maumelle. L14 B11, Maumelle Valley Estates, $445,000.

Deborah Dixon to Mary Thorpe, L7 B3, Altheimer, $443,000.

Shanzhi Wang; Fan Yang to Lakshmi Menon; Vinu Nair, L50, Pebble Beach Woods, $413,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to AVHS Ark. I, LLC., 1909 Peony St., North Little Rock. Ls557 & 534, Faulkner Crossing Phase 11, $412,403.

Brad J. Baker; Anrienne L. Baker; Adrienne L. Jung to Tanmoy Roy; Mitali Roy, 2904 Sweetgrass Drive, Little Rock. L2 B21, Woodlands Edge, $407,000.

Bobby Joe Wilson to CBT Forestry, LLC., Pt NE & Pt SE 12-1S-13W, $400,000.

Bank Of Little Rock to Red Bridge Development, Ltd., Pt SW NE 22-1N-13W, $400,000.

John Allen Buchanan; Frank B. Newell And Dee Ann Anthony Newell Joint Revocable Trust Declaration to JVRC, LLC., 5414 Edgewood Road, Little Rock. L122, Prospect Terrace No. 2, $400,000.

Robert M. Alexander; Angela S. Alexander; Robert And Angela Alexander Family Trust to Jane Proffitt; Jane Proffitt Revocable Trust., L17 B1, Chevaux Court, $400,000.

Ebonne Ada Ugbo to Sarah Tyler Barlow, 10 Short Leaf Lane, Little Rock. L18 B3, Copper Run Phase II, $397,000.

Derek Borden; Becky Borden to James Wilson; Jamie Kaye Wilson, 8 Westchase Drive, Little Rock. L51, Westbury Phase I, $395,000.

Rodney B. Blackwell; Shannon P. Blackwell to Christopher Brown , L172, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $395,000.

Brandon DeGroat; Hope DeGroat to Cameron Deem; Christy Deem, 8408 Sunstone Cove, Sherwood. L95 B4, Stonehill Phase VI, $390,500.

Bruce Engel Construction, Inc., to Marvin Lee Gilmore, 9848 Meadow Creek Drive, Sherwood. L15, Millers Glen Phase 6, $388,000.

Robert Wycoff; Diana Wycoff to Steven J. Elliott, 3 Eds Lane, Little Rock. L26 B1, Valley Ranch, $385,000.

Deere Construction, LLC., to Mark H. Mitchell; Mary Rebecca Mitchell, 9848 Willow Brook Drive, Sherwood. L22, Millers Glen Phase 8, $381,450.

Budco, Inc., to Ruben Tate; Candy James Tate, 877 Millers Glen Drive, Sherwood. L3, Millers Glen Phase 5, $375,000.

Singletree Realty, LLC., to GRV Investments, LLC., 3 Stillman Drive, Little Rock. L3, Stillman; L148, Countrywood; L211, Twin Lakes Section B; Ls72 & 117, Cloverdale; Pt N/2 NE SE 31-1N-12W; L52, Wakefield Village No. 3, $370,000.

DA Ophillips Homes, LLC., to Muhammad Baig Awan, 837 Oak Forest Circle, Sherwood. L30, Millers Glen Phase 5, $369,900.

R. C. Fason, Jr. to Steve Pigee; Joyce Pigee, 10 Bristol Court, Little Rock. L17 B20, The Villages Of Wellington, $365,900.

Brooks H. Jones; Cami S. Jones to Ryan Griffith Hale; Meredith Rae Hale, 3 Perdido Circle, Little Rock. L149, St. Charles, $360,000.

Robert Horton; Julia Horton to Victoria Renaie Jones; Jamal G. Jones, 3 Piper Lane, Little Rock. L32, Piper Lane, $360,000.

John Wright Construction Co., Inc., to Loria Ann Williams; Anthony Dewayne Williams, 84 Lucia Lane, Maumelle. L1678, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 24B, $357,000.

Ashley M. Dowdell; Ashley M. Trulove; Daniel G. Dowdell to Rodney Bret Blackwell; Shannon Penick Blackwell, Pt SE NW 4-2N-14W, $355,000.

Southern General Contractors, LLC., to John Edward Morris; Vicky Michelle Morris, 8510 Skylook Drive, Alexander. L32, Lakeside Mountain (Formerly: The Farm), $347,768.

Donna Zonaga Gutierrez; Randy Guatato Gutierrez to Ho Nguyen; Hien Nguyen, 117 Bouriese Circle, Maumelle. L1041, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $340,000.

Steven T. Moody; Terri L. Moody to Reginal Mark Porter; Janet Louise Porter, 9213 Centennial Road, Jacksonville. Ls3 & A, Silver Oaks, $335,000.

David Keith Rutledge; Nancy Carol Rutledge; Leslie Rutledge to Christopher Dak Wampler L28, St. Thomas 2nd, $330,000.

David Scott Construction, LLC., to Kimberley J. Carter, 8616 E. Woodruff Ave., Sherwood. L17 B5, Creekside, $330,000.

Melanie L. Reynolds; Tonya L. Snow to Roger Allen Miller; Audree Lynn Miller, 3233 Clearwater Court, Sherwood. L16 B1, Creekside, $323,000.

Samuel Vernon White, Sr.; Brenda Langstaff White to Freddie Roberson, Sr.; Phyllis Roberson, 37 Blue Mountain Drive, Maumelle. L227, Edgewater Phase II, $319,900.

GEV Family Group, LLC., to Lauren Hughes, 12520 Colleen Drive, Little Rock. L209, Marlowe Manor Phase II, $318,000.

Lisa Jenkins Properties, LLC., to Angela R. Lovett, L42, Charles Valley Phase II, $315,000.

Lisa M. Dangar to Van Ngoc Le; Thi Le Hue Phan, 6 Desoto Circle, North Little Rock. L20 B44, Lakewood, $315,000.

Kurt Carl Wampole; Jessica S. Wampole to Cristal Montgomery, 7416 Ridge Point Cove, Sherwood. L119 B1, Gap Creek, $305,000.

Terry A. Milligan to Dionne M. Purley; John L. Purley, 30 Greenview Circle, Sherwood. L11 B6, Country Club Park, $300,000.

Elizabeth S. Nagel; Joshua Neal to Megan Cabrera; Francis Cabrera, Jr., 1304 Jennifer Drive, Little Rock. L150, Marlowe Manor Phase II, $294,000.

Michael & Rayanne Building, LLC., to Excellent Properties, LLC., 216 N. McKinley St., Little Rock. Pt N/2 NE 1-1N-13W; Tract A, Plaza Heights, $290,000.

J. M. Barker to Ronert W. Wright; Angel Noah, 523 Louisiana St., Apt 9C, Little Rock. Condominium 9C, Lafayette Square HPR, $285,000.

Andrea C. Foster to Kayleigh Angleton, L168, Kenwood Estates Phase I-B, $275,000.

Charlotte Melton to Lisa Rena Nelson, 31 Courtside Place, Little Rock. L9, Courtside Place, $272,500.

PotlatchDeltic Real Estate, LLC., to Cypress Bend Properties, LLC., Cypress Bend Properties-Rosemary Villas At Chenal Being, Pt N/2 SE 35-2N-14W, $271,080.

Michael W. Jordan; Lisa M. Jordan to Pakis Pate Real Estate Group, LLC., 4420 Lee Ave., Little Rock. Ls7-9 B15, Pulaski Heights, $270,000.

Northwind Holdings, LLC., to KRASH Events Enterprises, LLC., Pt NW 5-2N-13W, $266,211.

Dilmunia Homes, LLC., to Mary Lowe, 8506 Evergreen Drive, Little Rock. L115, Leawood Manor 2nd, $265,000.

Robert J. Sunta; Marilyn D. Sunta to Javier Gutierrez, 117 King Mountain Drive, Little Rock. L559, Walnut Valley 3rd, $264,900.

Norma Mott to Karen Searles; Timothy Searles, L24 B9, Cedar Ridge, $250,000.

Rainwater Properties, LLC., to HWY 10 Storage, LLC., Pt SE SW & Pt SW SE 8-2N-14W, $250,000.

Globe Electric, Inc., to Amani Properties, LLC., 504 W. H Ave., North Little Rock. Ls3-4 B40, Park Hill NLR, $250,000.

Carla Latourette to Katherine Elizabeth Martin, 49 Taylor Park Loop, Little Rock. L3 B5, Taylor Park Phase II, $250,000.

R & S Real Estate Holdings, LLC., to Ronda Gayle Davis-Ward; Randall D. Ward, L29 B19, Indian Hills Phase IX, $249,900.

Michael L. Stephens; Pamela G. Stephens; Michael Lane Stephens; Pamela Gay Stephens to Jada Price, 5005 N. Hills Blvd, North Little Rock. L2 B20, Overbrook, $247,000.

Clay Barber; Jessica L. H. Barber to James Bilello; Elizabeth Snodgrass, 12915 Arthur Lane, Little Rock. L5 B10, Gibralter Heights, $246,200.

Laura Ann Wagner; Joshua Paul Wagner (dec'd) to Brandy Jones, 6306 Countryside Drive, North Little Rock. L11 B2, Countryside, $246,000.

Jeremy P. Fortier; Joanna Fortier to Christopher Drew Smith; Stephanie Smith, 3 Point South Court, Little Rock. L413, Pleasantree 1st, $245,000.

Kurt Matthew Rakow; Vlerie Lynn Rakow to Mark Robert Leger; Stephanie Jo Lefler, L8 B14, Hollenberg, $245,000.

Storey Enterprises, LLC., to TIA Investments, LLC., 1126-1/2 W. 47th St., North Little Rock. L1 B1, Stone; Pt NE NW 22-2N-12W, $242,000.

Millard Hyman to LVC Properties, LLC., L257, Capitol Lake Estates Phase 1B, $240,000.

Nicholas Roundtree; Bailey Barker to Orville W. Cave, II; Katherine Cowan, 1024 Puritan Drive, Jacksonville. L22, Jaxon Terrace Phase 10, $238,500.

William Wesley Waldron; Cynthia A. Waldron to Michael David Waldson; Amber Lewis Waldron, L34, Coony West 1st, $238,500.

Hunter Blake Hall; The Hunter Blake Hall Revocable Trust to Sina Shojaee; Zara Shojaee, L3 B9, Gibralter Heights, $230,500.

Beltran Painting, Inc., to Tianna Harvell, 11315 Shady Grove Road, Little Rock. L20, Royal Oaks, $230,000.

Creative Capital Corp, LLC., to Brittany Nichole Kincheloe , 7816 Harmon Drive, Little Rock. L24 B1, Killarney, $230,000.

James L. Rash to Daniel E. Voth; Chrissy Ann Voth, 112 Hawk Valley Drive, Paron. L31, Hawk Valley Estates Phase 1, $230,000.

William D. Mayden; Rae Ann Mayden to William C. French; Matthew F. French, 40 High Timber Drive, Maumelle. L34, High Timbers, $230,000.

Hector Felix; Jill Felix; The Felix Family Revocable Trust to Gokulakrishna Naidu, L170, Sandpiper Phase II, $230,000.

Dakota Devely Hamilton to Ruth M. Walters; Warren S. Walter, L7, Jason Terrace Phase XII, $229,900.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Nagaraju Komuravelli; Sowmya Subramanian, L9, Bellevue Phase IV, $229,500.

Loia C. Bondhus to Nicole Marie Schafer, 4601 Crestline Drive, North Little Rock. L20 B6, Lakewood, $225,900.

Aaron Hughes; Lindsey Hughes to Allie Nelson; Kyle Nelson, 1600 W. 19th St., Little Rock. L16 B2, Fleming And Bradford, $225,000.

Brittany Etheridge Richmond; Brittany Etheridge Lipsey; Tyler Lawerance Richmond to Candy Gilliam, L15, Green Diamond, $225,000.

Bernadette M. Lange to Jacqueline Oakes, 9609 Ridgecrest Drive, Little Rock. L46, Ridgecrest Manor, $225,000.

Christopher L. Allen to Shirley Forehan, 3115 Echo Valley Drive, Little Rock. L153, Echo Valley 2nd, $220,400.

Marci M. McClain to Billy Stephen McClain; The Billy Stephen McClain Living Trust, L302, Cammack Woods, $213,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Gregory McCrea; Priscilla McCrea, 320 Clint Road, Jacksonville. L6, Bellevue Phase IV, $209,000.

Brittany N. Cain to Heather Cain; Jonathan Lee Cain, 11512 Ashwood Drive, Little Rock. L158, Birchwood, $208,000.

Jana M. Barnett to Tamela Scarborough, 1906 Madden Road, Jacksonville. L275, Foxwood Phase VI-B, $208,000.

Jacob C. Hartz; Jane B. Hartz to Jacob Lane Hartz, 16 Delray Drive, Little Rock. L146, Sheraton Park, $208,000.

Isabelle R. Hollis; The Hollis Revocable Trust to Georgia Gene Petit, L536, Walnut Valley 3rd, $207,500.

Allison York to Tristan Paul Yoho; Sydney Lynn Yoho, 2525 Ozark Drive, North Little Rock. L28 B60, Indian Hills, $206,000.

Gabrielle Josephine Daniels to Aaron Brist, 1 Oneida St., Sherwood. L443, Indianhead Lake Estates Section C, $205,000.

Erica Lawrence; Erica Elizabeth Armstrong to Edward Zakrzewski, 12500 Valleywood Drive, Little Rock. L11 B2, Timber Ridge, $205,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Dorothy Lee Richard; Charles Hosie Holmes, Jr., 1812 Peony St., North Little Rock. L544, Faulkner Crossing Phase 11, $203,665.

Lee Smothers; Makaleigh Smothers to Tara Sanger, L9 B1, Autumnbrook Annex, $200,000.

Ryan Johnson; Bianca Johnson to Kela Jadae Finlayson; Michael Allen Hedtke; Sylvia Hedtke, 8104 Oak Ridge Road, Sherwood. L2, HM Tucker's No. 2, $197,000.

David A. Krebs; Pamela Kinder to Ben Castleberry, L12, Shadow Ridge, $195,000.

Thomas Nixon; Farrah Nixon to Julie P. Shah; Sumit Shah, 6217 I St., Little Rock. L3 B15, Pleasant Hill, $191,000.

Dustin B. Gentry; Jayme A. Gentry to Freda Renee Zermatten; Johnnie J. Zermatten, L29, Robinglen, $190,000.

Stephen Andrew Pankey; James Michael Pankey; John Matthew Pankey; Stephen Andrew Pankey Residential Trust to Allean Johnson, 3612 Longstreet St., Jacksonville. L22, Crooked Creek, $190,000.

James Broucher; William Robert Broucher to Steven Ulrich, 11 Pleasant Tree Cove, Little Rock. L15, Ulrich, $189,000.

Jason Cherven to Oscar Garcia; Katie Barrington, 1908 Arrowhead Road, North Little Rock. L9 B3, Arrowhead Manor Replat, $188,000.

Shahana Akter to NDTCO/ Michael Vanderkooia IRA, L114, Point West 3rd Phase 2A, $187,000.

Lee Stricklin to Robert Edward Akers, 12460 Maryland Place, Sherwood. L2R, Maryland Place, $185,000.

Jason McLeod Kidder to Tomiko David, 2201 San Luis Blvd, North Little Rock. L7 B6, Villages Of San Luis, $185,000.

Mark E. Woodyear; Marianne Poore; The Barbara Woodyear Revocable Trust to Phillip D. Finley; Julie A. Finley, 5201 Fairway Ave., Apt 10, North Little Rock. Townhome 10, Timber Creek Townhomes HPR, $184,000.

Joseph Kinnith Smith to Ka'Presha Harris, 9 Loblolly Drive, Little Rock. L9, Westwood Pines, $183,000.

Darrell Anthony And Debbie Anthony Revocable Living Trust to Jamal Jones; Kya Jones, 1205 Tuscany Circle, Maumelle. L2 B8, The Villas At Audubon, $181,000.

Linda Dyson; Charles Dyson (dec'd) to Joseph Tanner, 1617 Mimosa St., Jacksonville. Pt S/2 SE SE 28-3N-10W, $180,000.

Matthew Mattson to Ahmad Korosh Saba; Michaela Marie Saba, 415 N. Van Buren St., Little Rock. Ls1-2, Pfeifer, $180,000.

Alvaron Harris to Argerich 2022-1, LLC., L267, Faulkner Crossing Phase 5, $180,000.

Allen Ross Darby; Hillary Lourena Darby to Kim Rondina, 61 Pin Oak Loop, Maumelle. L92, Rolling Oaks Phase I Of Phase II, $175,000.

Deon Robinson; Ursula Robinson to Devin L. Holmes, 608 Libby Lane, North Little Rock. L13 B4, Bradford Place, $173,000.

Matthew W. Hutsell; Angela Hutsell to Maura Lozano-Yancy, 7 Old Forge Court, Little Rock. L364, Ludington Heights, $172,500.

Banks Investments, LLC., to SFR3-080, LLC., 5500 Allen St., North Little Rock. L1 B2, Bradford Place; L69, Winter Wood, $171,400.

David Vince Wren to Charles H. Wren, 804 N. Coolidge St., Little Rock. L5 B18, Success, $170,000.

iRemodel Properties, LLC., to Jeffrey Johnston, 134 Melrose Circle, North Little Rock. L17 B1, Melrose Place, $166,750.

Michael J. Martello to Kevin Healy; Jessica Healy, Pt NE SE 27-4N-11W, $165,000.

Cool Projects, Inc., to Priscilla Hilliard, L86, Stagecoach Village Tract A Phase 2, $165,000.

Shelbie Smiley; Shelbie R. Tozer to Shannon Boyne, 11514 Legion Hut Road, Mabelvale. L4 B8, Oxford Valley Phase 7B, $164,900.

Joshua Darren Owen to Andrew B. Conover, 5001 Rosewood Drive, North Little Rock. Pt E/2 Section 31-3N-12W, $162,500.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Mark Horwedel; Beverly Horwedel, 3709 Pine Cone Drive, Little Rock. L32, Towering Pines, $159,000.

Abram M. Beall to Zachary Smith, 108 Heather Drive, Sherwood. L20 B2, Holly Hills Estate, $155,000.

Pathfinder Schools, Inc.; Pathfinder, Inc., to Jonathan Lankford, 1400 Point West Drive, Little Rock. L129, Point West 2nd, $155,000.

Melissa L. Haglund to Devin Lowery, 32 Lakeshore Drive, Little Rock. L101, Broadmoor, $155,000.

Aaron J. Beam; Kathryn Sue Beam to Perkins Properties, LLC., 107 Dales Drive, Jacksonville. L4, Toneyville Phase I, $155,000.

Lauren P. Humphries; David F. Perkins Revocable Trust to Sondra McCormack, Apt 27, Forest Hill Condominium HPR Phase II, $151,500.

US Bank, NA to Philip Johnson; Matthew Johnson, 4812 Arlington Drive, North Little Rock. L20 B13, Lakewood, $151,000.

Dana West; Frederick Andrew West; Deborah Luna; Byron Dale Luna to Carla Tucker, L1, Hassen, $150,000.

University District Development Corp., to Stacy M. Humphries, 2805 S. Tyler St., Little Rock. Pt NE NW 18-1N-12W; Lot B, CO Brack, $150,000 .