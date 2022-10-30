Rescuers search second day for hiker

A Louisiana hiker remained missing after a second day of searching ended at Buffalo National River Park on Saturday, according to a park news release.

Clinton Preston Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge was reported as overdue to the Newton County sheriff's office on Thursday. He did not return from a planned hike on the Hemmed-in-Hollow Trail.

Smith was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

The Newton County sheriff's office began its search for Smith on Friday evening. The search continued Saturday morning with park rangers, Buffalo National River Search and Rescue volunteers and Mennonite Disaster Services involved. Members of the Arkansas Alliance of Bloodhound Search specialists are also providing assistance.

The search was temporarily postponed about 2 p.m. Saturday because of rain.

The park said no further volunteers are needed for the search at this time.

Anyone who has seen Smith or has information on his whereabouts can contact the Buffalo National River's emergency dispatch personnel at (888) 692-1162.