Sanders fuels Razorbacks’ 286-yard rushing attack

AUBURN, Ala. -- The University of Arkansas got its running game going in high gear after halftime on Saturday.

The Razorbacks piled up 216 rushing yards in the second half (286 for the game) to pull away for a 41-27 win over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

It was actually 220 yards in the second half, a kneel down lost 4 on the game's final play.

"I think we wore them down, to be honest with you," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "Our guys are in great shape up front. They play well together once they figure out what guys are doing against them.

"And we went back to our bread and butter. We went back to inside-outside zone, ran a little bit of counter against them, but we went with what we do."

Pittman said giving the ground game a chance to build steam paid off.

"Our backs got lathered up a little bit and seemed to break a few more tackles," he said.

The Razorbacks, who entered the day ninth in the FBS with 240 rushing yards per game, were held to 70 yards on 20 carries in the first half, which included two sacks of Jefferson.

Jefferson completed 11 of 18 passes for 174 yards in the first half as Arkansas built a 17-13 lead.

"We kind of got away from it in the first half, with throwing the ball," Jefferson said. "We just wanted to get back to the basics and knowing we can ground and pound and win the game by running the ball and establishing the run. That's what the second-half adjustment was."

Sophomore running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders finished with 16 carries for 171 yards, including 6 for 115 in the third quarter. He didn't have a run in the fourth quarter.

"I feel like Rocket gets stronger as the game goes," senior safety Simeon Blair said. "Then he finds the hole and he shoots through there like a rocket. He's fast."





Switching cleats at halftime, Sanders said, helped him run better. He said he felt more comfortable in an older pair after wearing a new pair in the first half.

"Lighter," Sanders said of the older cleats.

Sanders had the longest run of his career with a 76-yarder on a first down inside zone play from the Arkansas 6 to set up a touchdown that extended the Razorbacks' lead to 31-13 with 44 seconds left in the third quarter.

"Of course, you always have that one explosive play by Rocket," Pittman said. "It seems like every week he has one of those that he takes off on, and he had one of those again today.

"For us, the goal there was two first downs to kind of move the chains and flip the field with a nice punt. But when Rocket went, that was a huge part of the football game."

Sanders said before the play offensive coordinator Kendal Briles asked him about a zone run.

"I was like, 'Yeah, I feel like that inside zone is going to hit,' " Sanders said.

Jefferson said it's a situation the Razorbacks work on a lot in practice.

"Being backed up and coming out," Jefferson said. "Trying to establish the run game and knowing nothing can hurt us, no penalties back here.

"We just put our best foot forward and Rocket trusted himself and made a great run."

Sanders leads the SEC with 1,041 yards on 156 carries. He's averaging 6.7 yards per carry and 130.1 per game and is the only Razorback along with Madre Hill in 1995 to surpass 1,000 yards by the eighth game of the season.

"Rocket's so consistent," Arkansas senior linebacker Bumper Pool said. "Early on he's very patient with seeing what hole he wants to hit. And then the game goes on, the other defense wears down, and then he hits one, breaks it. He's doing a fantastic job."

Sanders said rushing for 1,000 yards was a goal coming into the season.

"I just want to say a shout out to the offensive line," Sanders said. "The receivers as well for the blocking outside and with the quarterback as well.

"It feels good. I definitely want to give a shout out to God. But I've got more goals to go. I've got more to do and achieve."

Sanders was recruited as a receiver out of Rockledge, Fla., but moved to running back after he arrived at Arkansas.

"For him to reach 1,000 yards so fast, and this is just his second year playing running back, it just shows his poise and the off-season workouts he's been doing," Jefferson said. "Everything he's taking advantage of."