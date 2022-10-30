Speaker’s husband recovering from surgery after attack

Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was recovering Saturday in Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital after surgery for a fractured skull and other injuries from an attack by a hammer-wielding intruder.

San Francisco police identified the suspect in the Pelosi attack as David DePape, 42. A 20-year resident of the San Francisco Bay Area, he was known locally as a pro-nudity activist who picketed naked at protests against laws requiring people to be clothed in public.

The Washington Post confirmed that a blog written under DePape's name was filled with deeply antisemitic writings as well as pro-Trump and anti-Democratic posts. It was registered to a house in Richmond, Calif., where DePape lives, according to neighbors.

Police Chief William Scott would not speculate on a motive for the attack, but three people with knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press that the assailant targeted Pelosi's home.

The FBI and Capitol Police are also part of the joint investigation.

The assailant smashed his way through a rear door into the Pelosi residence just before 2:30 a.m. Friday. He confronted Paul Pelosi and shouted, "Where is Nancy?" according to a person familiar with the situation who was granted anonymity to discuss it.

Paul Pelosi called 911 himself, and when police arrived they found him struggling with the assailant. The man managed to strike Pelosi at least once with the hammer before he was tackled by officers and arrested, police said.

The attack on Paul Pelosi happened when his wife was in Washington, D.C.

His doctors expect a full recovery after surgery to repair a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands, the speaker's office said Friday. In a letter to colleagues Saturday night, she said her husband's condition "continues to improve."

"Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop," the speaker wrote. "We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving."

DePape is expected to be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and burglary, Scott said.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins tweeted that charges would be brought Monday and DePape is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

The U.S. Capitol Police, charged with protecting members of Congress, has reported that the number of cases involving threats against members of Congress rose from about 4,000 in 2017 to more than 9,600 in 2021.

Lawmakers have pressed for better security, especially for their families and their homes outside Washington.

Security officials have promised to pay for upgrades to certain security systems and an increased Capitol Police presence outside Washington. But the vast majority of members are mostly on their own.

"My constituents ... think every one of us has security," Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., who represents a district close to Pelosi's, said in an interview. "Thank God Paul wasn't killed."

She said she talked to a fellow representative about the security problem and they agreed there was no easy answer.

Information for this article was contributed by Laurie McGinley, Kim Bellware, Aaron C. Davis, Dalton Bennett and Cate Brown of The Washington Post and by staff members of The Associated Press.