Sportsboard

5A-Central Conference
Football Standings
Team; Conf.; Over.
Robinson; 7-0; 8-1
Mills; 6-1; 8-1
Vilonia; 5-2; 5-4
Morrilton; 4-4; 6-4
Pine Bluff; 4-3; 5-3
Beebe; 3-4; 5-4
White Hall; 2-5; 3-6
Maumelle; 1-6; 3-6
Watson Chapel; 0-7; 1-8
Friday's scores
Robinson 42, White Hall 7
Beebe 42, Watson Chapel 20
Mills 30, Morrilton 23
Vilonia 49, Maumelle 28
Nov. 4 games (all at 7 p.m.)
White Hall at Watson Chapel
Pine Bluff at Robinson
Conference 3A-6
Football Standings
Team; Conf.; Over.
Rison; 5-0; 8-0
Camden Harmony Grove; 4-1; 6-3
Fordyce; 3-2; 5-4
Lake Village Lakeside; 3-2; 3-5
Barton; 2-3; 3-5
Drew Central; 1-4; 4-5
Dollarway; 0-6; 0-9
Friday's scores
Drew Central 60, Dollarway 8
Rison 29, Barton 16
Camden Harmony Grove 64, Lakeside 41
Nov. 4 games (all at 7 p.m.)
Drew Central at Rison
Camden Harmony Grove at Barton
Lake Village Lakeside at Fordyce
Saturday, Oct. 22
Southern Oklahoma University defeats UAM, 48-20 (at UAM)
Women's college soccer
Friday, Oct. 28
Grambling (10-7-3 SWAC) defeats UAPB (9-10-1, 4-4-1 SWAC) 2-0 (at UAPB)
Women's college volleyball
Monday, Oct. 24
Alcorn State at UAPB, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Southern Arkansas University at UAM, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
UAM at Harding, 6 p.m.