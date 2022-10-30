Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Elections Newsletters Opinion Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sportsboard

by Suzi Parker | Today at 2:00 a.m.

5A-Central Conference

Football Standings

Team; Conf.; Over.

Robinson; 7-0; 8-1

Mills; 6-1; 8-1

Vilonia; 5-2; 5-4

Morrilton; 4-4; 6-4

Pine Bluff; 4-3; 5-3

Beebe; 3-4; 5-4

White Hall; 2-5; 3-6

Maumelle; 1-6; 3-6

Watson Chapel; 0-7; 1-8

Friday's scores

Robinson 42, White Hall 7

Beebe 42, Watson Chapel 20

Mills 30, Morrilton 23

Vilonia 49, Maumelle 28

Nov. 4 games (all at 7 p.m.)

White Hall at Watson Chapel

Pine Bluff at Robinson

Conference 3A-6

Football Standings

Team; Conf.; Over.

Rison; 5-0; 8-0

Camden Harmony Grove; 4-1; 6-3

Fordyce; 3-2; 5-4

Lake Village Lakeside; 3-2; 3-5

Barton; 2-3; 3-5

Drew Central; 1-4; 4-5

Dollarway; 0-6; 0-9

Friday's scores

Drew Central 60, Dollarway 8

Rison 29, Barton 16

Camden Harmony Grove 64, Lakeside 41

Nov. 4 games (all at 7 p.m.)

Drew Central at Rison

Camden Harmony Grove at Barton

Lake Village Lakeside at Fordyce

Saturday, Oct. 22

Southern Oklahoma University defeats UAM, 48-20 (at UAM)

Women's college soccer

Friday, Oct. 28

Grambling (10-7-3 SWAC) defeats UAPB (9-10-1, 4-4-1 SWAC) 2-0 (at UAPB)

Women's college volleyball

Monday, Oct. 24

Alcorn State at UAPB, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Southern Arkansas University at UAM, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

UAM at Harding, 6 p.m.

Print Headline: Sportsboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT