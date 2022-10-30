GOLF

ASU men third entering final round

The Arkansas State turned in a 2-under par 286 in the second round of the White Sands Bahamas Invitational and is third with a 16-under 36-hole total entering the final round today at the Ocean Course Golf Club in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

The Red Wolves are one stroke back of Southern Mississippi for second. Duke finished with a 17-under par in the second round and leads at 29-under par 547. Sam Houston State and Stetson are tied for fourth at 13-under par 563.

Devyn Pappas carded the low round of the day for ASU at 2-under par 70 and is tied for 23rd overall with a total of 142 (72-70). Thomas Schmidt is tied for 14th with a total of 140 (69-71) while Jack Madden (68-73) and Jack Maxey (69-72) are tied for 17th. Luka Naglic (68-74) joins Pappas in a tie for 23rd. Playing as an individual, Pierce Johnson is tied for 60th with a 36-hole total of 151 (75-76).

VOLLEYBALL

UALR swept by Tennessee Tech

The University of Arkansas Little Rock fell in straight sets to Tennessee Tech 25-21, 25-16, 25-20 on Saturday in an Ohio Valley Conference match at the Eblen Center in Cookeville, Tenn.

The Trojans (7-20, 4-10 OVC) tallied a .125 hitting percentage with Daedrianna Cail leading the way with 8 kills. Jalynn Robinson was a two-way factor for UALR, recording a team highs in assists (9) and digs (9).

Nedima Kamberovic had three blocks for the Trojans in the loss.

ASU falls in five sets to Texas State

Arkansas State lost to Texas State in five sets 20-25, 25-17, 25-14, 24-26, 15-10 on Saturday in a Sun Belt Conference match at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas.

The loss extended the Red Wolves' losing streak to 18 consecutive matches as ASU (5-19, 0-12 Sun Belt) fell behind early in the fifth set 7-2 and could not gain momentum to complete a comeback.

Texas State (18-6, 10-2) claimed the final four points, including kills by Janell Fitzgerald and Jillian Slaughter, who combined to lead the Bobcats with 28 kills.

Elise Wilcox led the Red Wolves on offense with 12 kills, while Kassidy Reeves picked up 27 assists. Bailey Helzer gathered a team-high 17 digs and Yazmyn Billings and Kyla Wiersema knocked down 4 blocks each.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services