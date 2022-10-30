Education notebook: Suit claims bias by school district

Suit claims bias by school district

The Pulaski County Special School District is being sued in federal court by one of its top-level administrators.

Curtis A. Johnson, the district's executive director of operations since August 2018, has accused the district of racial discrimination and taking retaliatory actions against him.

Johnson, represented by attorney Austin Porter Jr., said in the lawsuit that as the result of testimony he presented in July 2020 in a long-running school desegregation case, he has been demoted in status in the district, subjected to hostility and abusive behavior, and has had his performance evaluation lowered by the superintendent -- all in violation of the Arkansas Whistle-Blower Act.

Johnson said he "gave truthful testimony" during the district's school unitary status hearing that was not complimentary of the district's efforts to comply with its desegregation obligations in regard to equalizing the condition of its school facilities.

He said he "reluctantly agreed" while on the stand that the Robinson Middle School construction was superior in quality compared to the Mills High School construction.

The testimony angered members of the School Board, Johnson said, in particular now former board members Linda Remele and Alicia Gillen, and in some respects Superintendent Charles McNulty.

Johnson's lawsuit is assigned to U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker.

Hourly wage over $15 seen as near

The Little Rock School Board is on the brink of raising starting salaries to more than $15 an hour, effective Nov. 5, for many of its support staff jobs.

The board stopped short of approving the pay increases for custodians, food service employees, instructional aides and security officers at a meeting Thursday night.

That was because the board had failed to give public advance notice of plans to vote on the matter, as is generally required by board policy.

The matter is likely to be placed on the agenda for a vote at a special meeting in November.

The starting salary for security officers would go from $12.71 an hour to $16.04, if the pay plan is approved, Robert Robinson, the district's executive director of human resources, said.

The starting salary for custodians would go from $11.53 an hour to $15.42. The salaries for instruction aides would range from $15.73 to $17.58, depending on their particular job assignments and educational qualifications.

The starting salary for child nutrition workers would go from $12.71 an hour to $16.04 an hour.

No current employee would earn less than a new employee who has the same level of experience, Robinson said of the pay proposal.