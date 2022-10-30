North Little Rock notebook: Theaters team on classes, programs

Theaters team on classes, programs

Argenta Community Theater in North Little Rock is establishing a new partnership with the Arkansas Repertory Theater in Little Rock to develop future education classes and programs.

Details will be released in early 2023, said Christen Pitts, Argenta Community Theater Board director of education, in a news release.

"We look forward to working with The Rep's Executive Artistic Director, Will Trice, on creating diverse and exciting opportunities for young artists of all ages and experience levels," Pitts said in the news release.

Meanwhile, the Argenta Community Theater has announced Bridget Davis will be the new ACT II facility's associate director of education.

The theater's new space, ACT II, at 315 Main St., North Little Rock, less than a block from its main space at 405 Main St., is an education facility for children and adults who are interested in the performing and technical arts. The Sharon Heflin Education Center will hold voice and acting classes beginning in January, with plans for TV/film, technical production and dance classes in the spring and summer, according to the theater's news release. Scholarships will be offered.

More information is available at argentacommunitytheater.org.

Oaklawn Kick-off Banquet nearing

The North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce will host the 15th Annual Oaklawn Kick-off Banquet on Nov. 16 at the Wyndham Riverfront Hotel. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception. Dinner, program and a live auction will follow at 6:45 p.m. Arkansas Democrat-Gazette columnist Rex Nelson will be the master of ceremonies.

The featured speaker will be jockey Jon Court, with Nancy Holthus as moderator. The program will also feature the presentation of the Jack Van Berg Horse Racing Award to Dr. Kyle Roper.

Court is a thoroughbred jockey with more than 3,000 wins, including the Arkansas Derby in 2010 and 2011 and the Sunshine Millions Filly & Mare Turf in 2004 and 2005. Court was awarded the George Woolf Memorial Jockey Award in 2007. He is part of the administration of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association's Charities-Permanently Disabled Jockey's Fund.

Roper has been Oaklawn's medical director since 1998, operating the medical clinic next to the stable gate every Tuesday and Wednesday during the race meet. In 2020, when the covid-19 pandemic hit, he helped Oaklawn stay open and, in 2021, he helped set up vaccination clinics for horsemen and backstretch workers.

A table of ten is $650; individual tickets are $65. Tickets can be purchased online at www.nlrchamber.org or by contacting the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce at (501) 372-5959. Seating is limited.

Longtime educator in city dies at 92

Sue H. Simmons, 92, a former president of the North Little Rock Classroom Teachers Association and a delegate to the National Education Association's Representative Assembly, died Oct. 22 at age 92.

Simmons was a North Little Rock resident who taught children in the Cabot and North Little Rock school districts for 34 years.

Born in Naylor in Faulkner County on Dec. 21, 1929, she graduated from Vilonia High School, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education and a Master's Degree from what is now the University of Central Arkansas, and an Educational Specialist Degree from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Park Hill event marks centennial

North Little Rock's Park Hill Historic District is celebrating its centennial with the return of the Patio on Park Hill event Thursday.

The event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Lakehill Shopping Center, 4020 John F. Kennedy Boulevard in North Little Rock. The celebration will include food, drinks, vendors from local businesses and live music. Attendees can bring lawn chairs and leashed dogs.

The main tent stage, sponsored by The Filling Station, will feature live music by Jimmy Bishop followed by Shannon Boshears. The Old Mill Pizza stage will have music by Justin Morgan and The Southern Frayed Band. More information about Patio on Park Hill is available on Facebook or www.ParkHillBusiness.com.