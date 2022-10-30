ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Two ASO trios, quartet to perform for ‘Intimate’ concert





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

MUSIC: 'Intimate Voices'

Two trios of Arkansas Symphony Orchestra musicians and the orchestra's resident Quapaw Quartet perform for the orchestra's second 2022-23 River Rhapsodies Chamber Music concert, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Great Hall of the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

Timothy MacDuff, viola; Leanna Renfro, oboe; and Haeshin Shin, piano, will play "Schilflieder," op.28, by August Klughardt. Geoffrey Robson, violin; David Gerstein, cello; and Hee-Kyung Juhn, piano, will play the "Trio" in D major by Erich Korngold. And the Quapaw Quartet (Meredith Maddox Hicks and Charlotte Crosmer, violins; MacDuff, viola; and Chava Appiah, cello) will play the "String Quartet" in d minor, op.56, "Voces Intimae" ("Intimate Voices") by Jean Sibelius.

Tickets are $26, $10 for students and active duty military. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 1, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

THEATER: Young Players lineup

The Young Players, a youth performance component of Benton's Royal Players, open their 2022-23 Second State season with the rock musical "Green Day's American Idiot," Jan. 5-15 at the Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St., Benton. The show centers upon all the songs from the band's "American Idiot" and several songs from its follow-up, "21st Century Breakdown."

The rest of the lineup, all shows at the Royal Theater:

◼️ March 9-12: "Annie, Jr.," adapted from the full-length musical (music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, book by Thomas Meehan, based on the comic strip Little Orphan Annie)

◼️ July 13-16: "Willy Wonka, Jr.," the Leslie Bricusse-Anthony Newley musical, adapted for the stage by Bricusse and Timothy A. McDonald, based on Roald Dahl's classic "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

Email youngplayers.yp2s@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/youngplayers.yp2s.

ETC.: Preservation Awards

QQA (formerly the Quapaw Quarter Association) will present the Greater Little Rock Preservation Awards during its annual membership meeting, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Morrison Hall at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, West 17th and Spring streets, Little Rock. A 5:30 p.m. reception precedes the meeting. Karen and Philip Martin will be the emcees for the presentation of:

◼️ The Richard Butler Awards of Merit, to these Little Rock rehabilitation projects: the Esso/Exxon Station at 1600 W. Third St.; the Oyster Bar, 3003 W. Markham St.; the Karcher House, 501 E. Seventh St.; 912 N. Palm St.; 111 Johnson St. (accessory building); and in the South Main neighborhood, the Imperial Laundry, 1501 S. Main St., and Jones Laundry/The Nest, 112 W. Daisy Bates Drive.

◼️ The Jimmy Strawn Award, to Kerry McCoy for stewardship and rehabilitation of Taborian Hall/Dreamland Ballroom. The award, instituted in 1980, goes to a person whose efforts on behalf of the preservation of greater Little Rock's architectural heritage are an inspiration to the entire community.

◼️ The Peg Smith Award, to Bryan Hosto for his efforts to save the Taber Patterson House at 1624 Louisiana St. This award also originated in 1980, for a QQA member whose volunteer work on association projects and programs "has been particularly exemplary," according to a news release.

You must be a QQA member to attend; join and RSVP at quapaw.com.



