UCA grounds, pounds its way to soggy blowout

CONWAY -- Not even the showers rolling through town could rain on the University of Central Arkansas' offensive parade Saturday night.

Multiple players set career-highs as UCA defeated North Alabama 64-29 at Estes Stadium.

UCA (4-4, 3-0 ASUN) relied on its defense and special teams to take a 12-point lead in the first quarter. UCA led 5-0 following a safety, but wide receiver Christian Richmond soon made that 12-0 with a touchdown return on the ensuing kickoff.

While UCA's offense was shut out in the first quarter, the second was a different story.

Less than three minutes into the second quarter, quarterback Will McElvain hit wide receiver Myles Butler for an 81-yard catch-and-run touchdown to make it 19-0. Butler finished with two catches for 117 yards, setting a career-high receiving mark for the freshman.

North Alabama (1-7, 0-4) scored three minutes later on Demarcus Lacey 22-yard touchdown pass from Noah Walters, but McElvain and running back Darius Hale each rushed for touchdowns to make the halftime score 33-7.

Hoxie native ShunDerrick Powell rushed capped North Alabama's opening drive of the second half with a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 33-14. Powell rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

McElvain connected with wide receiver Jarrod Barnes for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to make it 54-14 before the UCA reserves took over. McElvain finished 15 of 24 for 277 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The UCA defensive starters created havoc for most of their time on the field. Defensive end David Walker recorded two sacks and four tackles for loss, safety TaMuarion Wilson led the team with nine tackles and an interception, and cornerback Sean Smith had three pass breakups.

Having lost to Lindenwood 52-49 earlier in the season, UCA Coach Nathan Brown said his defense was instrumental to Saturday's win as well.

"We did a good job bottling up their run game, and I think that was important," Brown said. "We put their freshman quarterback in some tough spots and with those elements, if you can get a quarterback in a third-and-long situation, it's tough on him."

Hale finished with a career-high 255 rushing yards, while fellow sophomore running back Kylin James had a career-best 113 yards.

"I'm a big fan of history. I think having the opportunity to break records is important to guys," Brown said. "I'm always going to be a fan of the history of the UCA Bears. And so [for Hale] to have the opportunity to break his own record ... is a big deal, and I'm so proud of Darius Hale."

Hale had rushes for 64, 59 and 43 yards, while James had runs of 44, 43 and 21 yards. Hale said having someone who can keep up with his level of explosiveness has been good motivation.

"We push each other," Hale said. "When he gets a big gain, I know I got to go get one right after. So it's great actually having another running back that can push me and compete with each other."

The lingering showers continued, albeit not hard enough to put the game into question, for most of the game. Hale said that's his favorite kind of game.

"That means I'm about to get the ball. It means we about to run it," Hale said.

UCA is a run-first offense on normal days, but Saturday's conditions meant the game plan became that much easier.

"When you recruit big backs like Darius and like Kylin, they're hard to tackle in general. But when it gets wet and you get kind of slippery, those guys can fall forward for a lot of yards," Brown said. "We knew coming in we were going to have to pound it. You're not going to sit there and make a living in the pass game [with] as wet as it was. ... I think more so than anything, it's fun to watch that offensive line have some success."

For the game, UCA rushed for 456 yards, averaging 11.1 per carry. Hale sits at 1,943 career rushing yards in 19 games played.

"He's had a special, special start to his career, and he's going to rewrite the record books when he's done here," Brown said.