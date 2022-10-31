1 charged in Brinkley woman’s death

A homeless man has been arrested and charged in the death of a 73-year-old Brinkley woman, according to an Arkansas State Police release.

The release said authorities arrested Juwan Swanigan, 29, on charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery and burglary.

Brinkley police were dispatched to the Sunset Apartments on West Walnut Street about 2:30 a.m. Thursday following a report of a break-in, according to the release.

Shirley Bodkins was found Friday afternoon by family members in an apartment. Her body was transported to the state Crime Laboratory to determine a cause of death, according to the release.

Brinkley police officers contacted state police to investigate the killing and evidence led them to search for Swanigan.

The release said he remains in custody at the Monroe County jail.

The investigation is ongoing.