2 die, 3 hurt in crashes on state roads





Two people were killed and three others were injured in crashes on state highways Sunday, according to a preliminary report from state police.

A report said Eric Leopard, 25, of Rison, was traveling in Jefferson County about 6:20 a.m. on Interstate 530 north when his vehicle veered into the median and overturned several times before striking the cable barrier. He was ejected from the vehicle, the report says.

Leopard was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical center where he died from his injuries.

The report said the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

In Conway County, John Whatley, 41, of Conway was traveling west on Arkansas 124 around 3 a.m. when his 2017 Polaris Ranger left the roadway, struck a road sign, and overturned several times, according to a separate crash report.

The report said his passengers -- Justin Nicholson, 36, of Morrilton; Anthony Stacy, 41, of Cleveland; and Trace Knox, 19, of Hattieville -- were taken to area hospitals for their injuries.

It was raining and the road was wet, according to the report.



