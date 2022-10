ALMA -- A Crawford County man died after getting hit by a car at 8:58 a.m. Friday.

Ronny Ray Rowden, 60, of Alma was hit by a 2004 Lincoln Town Car, which was traveling north on Arkansas 162, according to a report from Arkansas State Police. Rowden was crossing the road as a pedestrian at the time of the collision, which took place near Westfork Street in Alma.

The report does not provide the driver's name.