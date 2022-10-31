State approves $20M for cooling, heating and roofing repairs in 36 school districts

Nearly $20 million in state funding will go to 36 public school districts to help with their warm, safe and dry campus repairs, as the result of action Monday by the Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation Commission.

The 36 projects — including new roofs, security features and heating/air conditioning units — were initially approved but on hold for state financial help in the 2021-2023 cycle of Partnership Program Aid.

Tim Cain, director of the Division of Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation, said Monday that the $19,887,049 for the projects became available as the result of planners of previously approved school projects not pursuing their plans.

Cain told the three-member commission that is chaired by Education Secretary Johnny Key that the 2021-23 cycle is the second consecutive cycle in which all requested projects have been provided access to state aid.