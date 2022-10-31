Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
Oct. 20
Dakota Ray Caudill, 29, and Shelby Lynn Martin, 23, both of Coweta, Okla.
Michael Jacob Chinchar, 27, and Sydney Nicole Long, 27, both of Bentonville
Danny Duong, 34, and Christina Thanh Nguyen, 35, both of Bentonville
Stephen Ralph Eldridge, 51, and Kimberly Jo Stone, 49, both of Pea Ridge
Matthew Steven Harrell, 35, and Linzie Dashane Shelton, 35, both of Hanahan, S.C.
Jerry Benjamin Krieger, 36, and Sarah Elizabeth Powell, 33, both of Claremore, Okla.
Olen Ray Limber-Glasco, 28, and Kelsie Diane Boyd, 26, both of Pea Ridge
Oct. 21
Clarance Damon Bartlett, 79, and Juanita Rae Whitworth, 79, both of Lowell
Matthew Taylor Blanton, 30, and Sarah Elizabeth Dumais, 27, both of Rogers
Charles Ashton Daugherty, 32, and Aubree Michelle Andersen, 34, both of Bentonville
Drew Harrison Davis, 29, Broken Arrow, Okla., and Audrey Danielle Stout, 30, Inola, Okla.
Austin Johnnie Forkum, 37, and Tiffany Amber Akins, 37, both of Bentonville
Trevor John Foster, 27, and Taylor Diane Graham, 28, both of Cave Springs
Mark Roland French, 66, and Elsa Lelis French, 67, both of Little Flock
Charles Thomas Glaser Jr., 62, Centerton, and Shelia Dianne O'Neal, 60, Decatur
Dylan John Londo, 23, Loma Linda, Mo., and Mackenzie Grace Garner, 23, Bella Vista
Jose Arnulfo Merlos, 36, Springdale, and Catherine Grace Carver, 31, Rogers
Benjamin Robert O'Dwyer, 40, and Bronwen Tavis Hutchins, 39, both of Rogers
Isaiah Scot Patton, 34, Bella Vista, and Rebekah Beth-Anne Burnett, 43, Bentonville
Ryan Wyatt Ramey, 21, and Sabrina Marie Scott, 23, both of Centerton
Nicholas John Ricciardi, 33, Secaucus, N.J., and Kristen Michelle Sutherlan, 38, Rogers
Joshua Eric Smithson, 34, and Brianna Charlene Severs, 32, both of Centerton
Charles Dillon Taylor, 28, and Joyce Berniece Glover, 23, both of Pea Ridge
Colby Lance Wilcox, 27, and Lyndsie Allison Russell, 28, both of Bentonville
Oct. 24
Miguel Carbajal, 24, and Camilla Rose Goethals, 23, both of Neosho, Mo.
Cody Lynn Fletcher, 32, and Shelby Louise Rhodes, 24, both of Gravette
James Conried Gay, 82, and Judith A. Otis, 79, both of Springdale
Blake Wilson Gee, 30, and Ashley Lauren O'brien, 27, both of Clever, Mo.
Courtney Terrence Harris, 44, Harrison, and Anya Marie Ansley, 42, Rogers
Jeffrey Kadri, 29, Springdale, and Jordan Taylor VanWormer, 28, Gentry
Brennan Mathew Martin, 28, and Katie Dawn White, 27, both of Gravette
Anthony D. McBride, 60, and Polly Anna Godfrey, 43, both of Owensboro, Ky.
James Seth Nobles, 38, Lowell, and Brittne Nicole Mumau, 36, Pea Ridge
Alexander Vincent Jacob Pirrotta, 35, and Kristin Brooke Billingsley, 34, both of Lowell
Timothy Titus Ruble, 41, and McKenzie Shetrone Ruble, 31, both of Rogers
Cameron Charles Sjo, 30, and Lexie Caroline Hoggard, 25, both of Rogers
Judson Eric Smith, 29, and Paige Ann Baldwin, 30, both of Bentonville
William Stephen Vandiver, 63, Joplin, Mo., and Glenda Marjorie Roberts, 64, Bella Vista
Oct. 25
Trevor Christian Ashford, 27, and Candace Amanda Parker, 28, both of Bentonville
Everett Roy Campbell, 43, and Melisah JeanNell Brown, 43, both of Bentonville
Ryan Avery Cooper, 23, and Katie Lynn Kiehn, 25, both of Rogers
Kelvin Denson Freeman, 56, Richton, Miss., and Regina Lashel Gandy, 47, Waynesboro, Miss.
Tracy Michael Gossett, 49, and Elisabeth Anne Horvath, 43, both of Rogers
David Horna, 62, and Benita Del Socorro Mejia Hernandez, 50, both of Rogers
Jason Mark Long, 44, Pryor, Okla., and Faith Lenee Wheeler, 23, Locust Grove, Okla.
Miles Steven Robinson, 29, and Cassidy Michelle Thomason, 25, both of Joplin, Mo.
Brenan Scott Wiswell, 27, and Megan Renee Coleman, 25, both of El Dorado, Kan.
Oct. 26
James Calvin Bradford, 67, Springdale, and Debora Jeanette Query, 61, Gravette
Trent Myron Evenson, 30, and Amanda Nicole Felkamp, 30, both of Bella Vista
Levi Joseph Hammon, 34, and Ashley Renee Burbridge, 31, both of Bentonville
Cristian Hernandez-Mondragon, 22, Vass, N.C., and Yesenia Garcia Perez, 22, Rogers
Kane Floyd Simpson, 36, and Samantha Darlene Warkentin, 28, both of Pea Ridge