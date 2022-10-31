Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Oct. 17

Bearded Chops Market

308 First Ave. N.E., Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Flooring in food prep and warewashing area lacks coving.

Burrito House And Taqueria

183 Rebecca St., Suite C, Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Shelves, doors, handles and other parts of refrigerators, grill and grill area visibly dirty. Floors, walls and other equipment visibly dirty.

Co-Op Ramen

801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Hand sink nearest dish machine lacking paper towels.

Noncritical violations: Employee lacking proper hair restraint. Employee wearing wristwatch.

Gentry Head Start

206 S. Giles St., Gentry

Critical violations: Sanitizer in the spray bottle is too strong. Should be 50-100 ppm.

Noncritical violations: Gaps in the weather stripping at the bottom of the outside/kitchen door.

Gentry Intermediate School

302 W. Second St., Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Case of margarine stored below personal foods. Uncovered loose pieces of insulation on the floor in the walk-in freezer. Water leak in the drain line under the three-compartment sink. Floor in the walk-in cooler is rusty in multiple spots, possibly due to the water standing/leaking from the ice buildup between the freezer and walk-in cooler.

Hard Luck Cafe

501 First Ave., Gravette

Critical violations: Dishwasher was not dispensing the sanitizer.

Noncritical violations: Observed no asterisking on the menu. One bay of the three-compartment sink is damaged.

Maysville Handi-Stop

11827 Arkansas 43 North, Maysville

Critical violations: Sliced turkey at 49 degrees and scrambled eggs at 53 degrees in refrigerators. Calzone at 122 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Observed no documentation of a certified food protection manager. Observed no asterisking by the consumer advisory. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer in several refrigerators.

Spiceshuttle

801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Rice scoop handle covered in rice.

Subway

183 Rebecca St., Gentry

Critical violations: No sanitizer is being dispensed through the dispensing system at the three compartment sink. Portioned teriyaki chicken is at 43 degrees on the serving line.

Noncritical violations: No thermometer in the front reach-in cooler. Repeat violation. Condensation leak in the walk-in freezer. Ice buildup on unit. Trays under the leaking area to prevent water from dripping onto product below. Ice buildup on the walk-in freezer door. Repeat violation.

Oct. 18

Back Forty Restaurant

1059 S. Maxwell St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employees did not wash hands between handling raw meats and other items. Bacon and sausage links on the shelf above the grill not at 135 degrees or above. Potato salad exceeds the manufacturer's use-by date. Items not date-marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: Bucket of detergent sitting on the prep table above open food and next to other foods. Multiple containers of food stored in refrigeration units not covered as needed. Employee washing dishes is not wearing a hair restraint. The bottom of the three-door cooler is visibly dirty. Facility has items not necessary for food preparation or service in the back storage area. Multiple areas in the facility are visibly dirty. Menus shall include asterisking the animal-derived foods requiring disclosure to a footnote that states: (1) Regarding the safety of these items, written information is available upon request; (2) Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness; or (3) Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

McDonald's

101 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Drink with a lid and straw was stored on a wire rack over wrapped food.

Papa John's Pizza

151 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Clean and sanitize all food-contact surfaces. Clean nonfood-contact surfaces.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events. The procedures shall address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food and surfaces. Seal around the bottom and the sides of the mop sink.

Petit Bistro

2702 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Shrimp and swordfish at 45 degrees in prep table 2 refrigerator. Gravy at 45 degrees in prep table 1 refrigerator. Swordfish thawing in the refrigerator was still in the vacuum package. Packaging was labeled for the swordfish to be removed from the vacuum package before thawing.

Noncritical violations: Observed no documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Walmart Supercenter - Deli/Bakery

4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: Three handwashing sinks in back of deli without hand cleanser.

Noncritical violations: None

Oct. 19

Casey's General Store

3075 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Package of beer blocking handwashing sink in back of station.

Noncritical violations: None

Casey's General Store

362 S. Main St., Cave Springs

Critical violations: Chicken in the sub station is at 48 degrees. Other foods were between 40/41 degrees.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events. The procedures shall address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food and surfaces. Handle of the walk-in cooler is visibly dirty with food debris. Repeat violation. Permit posted is expired. Original opening inspection permit is posted. Repeat violation.

Duffer's Cafe

638 W. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cut chicken for omelets stored on ice was at 53 degrees. Posted permit expired on June 30, 2021.

E-Z Mart - Food Store

387 S. Main St., Cave Springs

Critical violations: Grab-and-go sandwich case is not holding food at 41 degrees or below based on the thermometer in the unit and taking a temperature of three different food items.

Noncritical violations: None

Early Bird Tacos

355 S. Main St., Cave Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events. The procedures shall address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food and surfaces.

El Jicaro Salvadoran Restaurant

1207 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Frozen chicken being thawed in standing water bath. Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in cooler and freezer. Ice scoop being stored in ice bin with handle in contact with ice. Lights throughout prep area lacking protective cover.

Maria's Restaurant

2813 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Steak meat 99 degrees in small hot hold.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager certificate available at time of inspection.

Namaste Indian Supermarket

103 S.W. Winsted Lane, Unit 1, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Containers of whole fruits and vegetables stored directly on walk-in cooler floor.

Namaste Indian Supermarket - Deli

103 S.W. Winsted Lane, Unit 1, Bentonville

Critical violations: Employees are not washing their hands when reentering kitchen through back door or when going between tasks. No paper towels at any of the kitchen hand sinks. No hand soap at any of the kitchen handsinks. Tamarind sauces prepared in facility were stored in ice machine with no ice. Temperature was at 58 degrees. Large containers of biryani and sauces (being held longer than 24 hours) are not date-marked in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: Facility is using buckets from hardware stores to store food sauces.

Pop-Pa Maize Gourmet Popcorn & More

3 Kenton Lane, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Schlotzsky's

2709 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Au jus 129 degrees in hot hold unit.

Noncritical violations: None

Sonic

2 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista

Critical violations: Observed lemonade in the machine was at 63 degrees. Observed the pulp was lodged in the stir bar and shut the machine down.

Noncritical violations: Observed a buildup of black debris in the ice machine. Chicken strips at 130 degrees and corn dogs at 127 degrees. Observed hot hold unit was not turned on.

The Creeks Golf Course

1499 S. Main St., Cave Springs

Critical violations: Carton of raw shell eggs stored on the shelf above ready-to-eat foods. Food in the refrigerator is not at 41 degrees or below. Food it not date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Test strips got wet and are no longer valid. Permit posted is expired.

Waffle Hut

1233 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: No employee hand wash sink available in food prep area. No three-compartment sink on site, only two-compartment sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Oct. 20

BM Tacos Burritos & More

1625 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Containers of beans in walk-in are at 63 degrees. Beans were prepared the morning before.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events. The procedures shall address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food and surfaces.

Boondock's Grill - Mobile

623 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Permit expired.

Fatt Fingers

623 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels available at time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

Pan Dulce Bakery

1981 U.S. 412 West, Suite B, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Raw meat stored above ready-to-eat foods.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Packaged cakes, breads and other desserts that are wrapped/packaged for customer sale shall be labeled with name of the facility, name of the item and ingredients. Wet wiping cloth used for trays is not stored in sanitizer bucket. Wall behind the mixer is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Wall behind the cake decorating area and the chest freezer is visibly dirty and not easily cleanable.

Rope Hounds

407 S.W. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Heat dish machine did not reach 160 degrees on maximum registering thermometer.

Noncritical violations: None

Siloam Springs Northside Elementary

501 W. Elgin St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Sanitizer is not being dispensed in the dish machine.

Noncritical violations: Condensation leak in the commodities freezer.

Sunshine Montessori School

720 N. Walnut St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Cream cheese spreads in the refrigerator door are at 44 degrees. Cream cheese spreads exceed the seven day use-by date once opened.

Noncritical violations: None

Takashimura Hibachi

200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks internal probe food thermometer and refrigerator thermometer in one of the refrigerators.

Taqueria Michoacan

1981 U.S. 412 West, Suite A, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Facility does not have a person in charge on location who can direct employees in food safety. Employee personal food on the prep table. Employee was eating while working. Raw meats stored above ready to eat foods in the preparation table. Beans in the walk-in cooler are at 43-45 degrees from the evening before. Large stock pot of cooked beans was placed in the walk-in cooler without any other cooling methods. Quantity of beans is too large to cool properly. Pan of tripe in the steam table is not at 135 degrees or above. Pan was in another pan which may prevent the food from holding at 135 degrees. Food is not date marked as needed. Repeat violation. Spray bottle of sanitizer is not marked with contents. Sanitizer concentration in the spray bottle is too strong.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding tbodily fluid release events. The procedures shall address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food and surfaces. No thermometer for employees to use to check food temperatures. Ice scoop stored handle down and laying in the ice machine. Food stored in direct contact with to-go type plastic bags. Repeat violation.

The Sound Garden Cafe

185-187 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Oct. 21

Kids Academy

211 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Midway Fair Food

801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

Pea Ridge High School

1925 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No sanitizer in bucket used to store wiping cloths.

The Piggy Shack BBQ

5 Spring Park Drive, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Permit expired.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Oct. 17 -- Bellview Elementary School, 5400 Bellview Road, Rogers

Oct. 18 -- Angus Grill & Cantina, 2001 S. Bellview Road, No. 2, Rogers; Arby's, 501 S. Eighth St., Rogers; Arkansas Early Learning, 2003 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville; Goddard School, 3702 S.W. H St., Bentonville; Subway, 405 S. Eighth St., Rogers; Walmart - Fuel Center, 4206 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers; Walmart Market - Deli/Bakery, 1703 E. Central Ave., Bentonville; Walmart Market - Food Store, 1703 E. Central Ave., Bentonville; Walmart Market - Fuel Center, 1803 E. Central Ave., Bentonville; Walmart Market - Fuel Center, 1402 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Walmart Supercenter - Food Store, 4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

Oct. 19 -- Fancy Frog Boutique, 3301 S. Market St., Suite 101, Rogers; Smoothie King, 2090 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Oct. 20 -- Bike Rack Brewing Co., 410 S.W. A St., Bentonville; Janie Darr Elementary School, 6505 Mount Hebron Road, Rogers; Mario's Kart, 901 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville; Night Owl Tavern, 401 S.W. A St., Apt 120, Bentonville; Rogers Heritage High School, 1114 S. Fifth St ., Rogers

Oct. 21 -- Sandi Sue's Gluten-Free Bakery, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 2, Bentonville; Steak & Taters, 212 Alder St., Pea Ridge