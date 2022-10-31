Biden faces ‘unpredictable’ Xi era

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden's administration is taking stock of a newly empowered Xi Jinping as the Chinese president begins a third, norm-breaking five-year term as Communist Party leader. With U.S.-Chinese relations already fraught, concerns are growing in Washington that more difficult days may be ahead.

Xi has amassed a measure of power over China's ruling party unseen since Mao Zedong, the leader from 1949 until his death in 1976. Xi's consolidation of power comes as the United States has updated its defense and national security strategies to reflect that China is now America's most potent military and economic adversary.

Biden takes pride in having built rapport with Xi since first meeting him more than a decade ago when they served as their countries' vice presidents. But Biden now faces, in Xi, a counterpart buoyed by a greater measure of power and determined to cement China's superpower status even while navigating strong economic and diplomatic headwinds.

"We're not back in the Mao era. Xi Jinping is not Mao," said Jude Blanchette, chair of China studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "But we are definitely in new territory and unpredictable territory in terms of the stability and predictability of China's political system."

Biden and Xi are expected to hold talks on the sidelines of next month's Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, a long-anticipated meeting that would come after nearly two years of tense relations. The leaders are dug into winning the upper hand in a competition that both believe will determine which country is the leading global economic and political force driving the next century.

"There's an awful lot of issues for us to talk to China about," said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. He added that U.S. and Chinese officials have been working to arrange a meeting of the leaders, though one has yet to be confirmed. "Some issues are fairly contentious and some should be collaborative," Kirby said.

As president, Biden has repeatedly taken China to task for human rights abuses against the Uyghur people and other ethnic minorities, Beijing's crackdowns on democracy activists in Hong Kong, coercive trade practices, military provocations against self-ruled Taiwan and differences over Russia's prosecution of its war against Ukraine.

Xi's government has criticized the Biden administration's posture toward Taiwan -- which Beijing looks eventually to unify with the communist mainland -- as undermining China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Chinese president also has suggested that Washington wants to stifle Beijing's growing clout as it tries to overtake the U.S. as the world's largest economy.

"External attempts to suppress and contain China may escalate at any time," Xi warned in his address before the Communist Party congress. "We must therefore be more mindful of potential dangers, be prepared to deal with worst-case scenarios and be ready to withstand high winds, choppy waters and even dangerous storms."

Dali Yang, a political scientist at the University of Chicago who researches Chinese politics, said there are some potentially stabilizing developments emerging in the relationship after months of rancor.

Two of China's best-known diplomats in Washington were elevated at the Communist Party meeting. Foreign Minister Wang Yi was selected for the Communist Party's Politburo, the policymaking body made up of the 24 most senior officials. China's ambassador to the U.S., Qin Gang, is joining its central committee. Their elevation should bring a measure of continuity to the U.S.-China relationship, Yang said.

With his third term confirmed, "in some ways, Xi is now freer to act and less encumbered in terms of no longer having to always watch what his rivals are doing," Yang said. "I think that actually may affect his approach and may make him more comfortable in dealing with Biden."

White House officials have played down hopes that Xi's new five-year hold on the Communist Party could give him breathing room to more fully engage on matters where China has some overlapping interests with the U.S.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Boak of The Associated Press.